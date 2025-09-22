New Apple Store Opening Soon in United Arab Emirates
Apple is preparing to open its fifth retail store in the United Arab Emirates.
Apple Al Jimi Mall in the city of Al Ain will open on Thursday, September 25, according to a new listing for the store in the Apple Store app. The store's page has yet to go live on Apple's website, though, so this date is not guaranteed yet.
Apple last year announced that it would be opening a new store in Al Ain at some point in 2025, and it reiterated that timeframe a few months ago. The company has four other stores in the country — two in Dubai and two in Abu Dhabi.
Apple has been expanding its retail presence in the Middle East over the past few years. In July, Apple's online store began operating in Saudi Arabia, and the company said it planned to open several stores in that country starting in 2026. Apple said one of the stores would be in Diriyah, a UNESCO World Heritage site located on the outskirts of Riyadh.
