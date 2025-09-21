AirPods Pro 3 Get First Discount on Amazon

Apple just launched the AirPods Pro 3, and today Amazon introduced the first discount on the earbuds at $10 off their original price. You can get the AirPods Pro 3 for $239.00 on Amazon, down from $249.00.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Although not a particularly large discount, considering the earbuds just launched this week it's a noteworthy sale for anyone looking to purchase the brand new model. Free delivery options are estimated for September 25, while Prime members should see delivery windows around September 21 in many cases.

