AirPods Pro 3 Get First Discount on Amazon

by

Apple just launched the AirPods Pro 3, and today Amazon introduced the first discount on the earbuds at $10 off their original price. You can get the AirPods Pro 3 for $239.00 on Amazon, down from $249.00.

airpods pro 3 purpleNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Although not a particularly large discount, considering the earbuds just launched this week it's a noteworthy sale for anyone looking to purchase the brand new model. Free delivery options are estimated for September 25, while Prime members should see delivery windows around September 21 in many cases.

$10 OFF
AirPods Pro 3 for $239.00

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

Top Rated Comments

turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
23 hours ago at 08:30 am
I always recommend getting Airpods at Costco.

They come with AppleCare+ and even when that runs out, Costco will have you covered if something happens.
Score: 17 Votes (Like | Disagree)
spritle Avatar
spritle
22 hours ago at 09:39 am

If I buy AirPods from Amazon, will I definitely get genuine AirPods?


Attachment Image
Score: 14 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
22 hours ago at 09:28 am
AirPods are a device that I’d never buy from Apple, the discounts are just too good, and unless you really really need them on launch day, waiting a bit will pay off
Score: 12 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Levithescienceguy Avatar
Levithescienceguy
21 hours ago at 10:13 am
Do I get a writer's credit for breaking this story first? ?

Attachment Image
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Christopher Kim Avatar
Christopher Kim
21 hours ago at 10:30 am

If I buy AirPods from Amazon, will I definitely get genuine AirPods?
In the US, as long as you buy it from the official Apple Store page at Amazon, yes, they will definitely be genuine.

You can tell by:
- In the Buy Box on the right, it'll say "Sold by Amazon.com" and "Ships from Amazon.com"
- Under the Main product description at the top of the page, right below it, it should say something like, "Visit the Apple Store"

There are some games that can be played by 3rd party sellers on Amazon where they "take" the Buy Box (unlikely for such popular gear as Apple), but you can always double-check in the Buy Box.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Ameer_1 Avatar
Ameer_1
22 hours ago at 09:25 am
Don't forget this black friday, Walmart will most likely have it for $199
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments