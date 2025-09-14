Apple's Weather via Satellite Feature in iOS 26 Beta Code is Still Missing

A little more than three months ago, MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris discovered references to an unreleased "Weather via satellite" feature in the code for the first iOS 26 developer beta. However, just one day before iOS 26 is set to be widely released, the feature has yet to be released or even announced by Apple.



The references have not been removed from the code, as of the iOS 26 Release Candidate, so it is possible that Apple will introduce the feature eventually. Perhaps the feature will be added in a follow-up update, such as iOS 26.1 or iOS 26.2.

The feature would let you view the forecast and other weather information in the Weather app, in supported areas without Wi-Fi and cellular range. Apple's other satellite features include Emergency SOS via satellite, Messages via satellite, Find My via satellite, and Roadside Assistance via satellite, with availability varying by country.

Apple has yet to charge a fee for any of its satellite features. Last week, the company announced it is providing existing iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 users with an additional year of free access to the entire suite of satellite features on those devices.