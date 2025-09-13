In case you missed it, Apple's event this week included another heartwarming video about the Apple Watch's genuine life-saving potential.



The video is titled "Dear Apple," in reference to the emails the company receives from Apple Watch customers who were alerted to health conditions, or were helped by features like Emergency SOS and Crash Detection at critical moments.

"Real people share how Apple Watch has changed and even helped save their lives—a fitness story in New York, a teen's struggle with mental health in the UK and powerful health and safety stories from the U.S., Japan, and Canada," said Apple.

Who is cutting onions?