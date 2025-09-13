'Dear Apple'

by

In case you missed it, Apple's event this week included another heartwarming video about the Apple Watch's genuine life-saving potential.

Dear Apple Intro
The video is titled "Dear Apple," in reference to the emails the company receives from Apple Watch customers who were alerted to health conditions, or were helped by features like Emergency SOS and Crash Detection at critical moments.


"Real people share how Apple Watch has changed and even helped save their lives—a fitness story in New York, a teen's struggle with mental health in the UK and powerful health and safety stories from the U.S., Japan, and Canada," said Apple.

Who is cutting onions?

Top Rated Comments

MTShipp Avatar
MTShipp
7 minutes ago at 10:38 am

Some of these were faked. Just so you know.
Source?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
vertsix Avatar
vertsix
5 minutes ago at 10:41 am
Fantastic marketing while delivering technology that saves lives. Works well.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
5 minutes ago at 10:40 am

Some of these were faked. Just so you know.
Source?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Shah!n Avatar
Shah!n
4 minutes ago at 10:42 am
It's so cool that your watch can save your life!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
npmacuser5 Avatar
npmacuser5
2 minutes ago at 10:44 am

Some of these were faked. Just so you know.
Mine wasn't. I am sure that Apple required those posted to show the Health App data before posting. All recorded in the app. That recording convinced my Doctor to order additional tests. Without the recording, will just wait and see was the thought. Not a good thought by the way. Your comment, show me the supporting data that says never happened, all in the Health App.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments