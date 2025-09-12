Apple Reveals Upcoming Liquid Glass Icons for Additional iOS Apps
Following Tuesday's event, new Liquid Glass icons for Apple Store, Clips, GarageBand, iMovie, Keynote, Numbers, and Pages have surfaced on Apple's iPhone tech spec pages. The new icons appear on the iPhone 16 tech specs page despite that model having no hardware changes, and existing users will presumably see the new icons in app updates that will roll out on Monday alongside iOS 26.
iOS 26 icons
These apps come preinstalled on new iPhones but they were not included in the iOS 26 betas and release candidate because they are updated through the App Store
. While the spec sheets themselves don't reveal changes beyond the usual pre-installed and downloadable apps, the iconography is unmistakably updated to the latest iOS design set based around Liquid Glass.
Most of the updates are relatively subtle with changes largely limited to the glassiness of the design elements, while a few like Clips and GarageBand have a bit more substantial changes.
Perhaps notably, there is inconsistency across Apple's product pages. While every iPhone model page displays these new icons, all Mac product pages continue to show the current macOS versions of these app icons.
We are not expecting Mac hardware updates until later this year, or more likely early 2026, but with macOS Tahoe being released alongside iOS 26 on Monday, we should see the Liquid Glass app icons coming to Apple's App Store apps for Mac as well.
Popular Stories
Apple today introduced the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.
Both devices feature a new aluminum unibody design, with the Ceramic Shield now protecting both the front and back sides. Apple says the front side is now Ceramic Shield 2, which offers 3x better scratch resistance, while the rear Ceramic Shield is advertised as 4x more resistant to cracks compared to the back glass on previous...
Apple's "Awe Dropping" event kicks off today at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, where we're expecting to see the iPhone 17 lineup, several updated Apple Watch models, and the third-generation AirPods Pro unveiled, and perhaps some other announcements.
Apple is providing a live video stream on its website, on YouTube, and in the company's TV app across various platforms. We will also be updating...
Apple continues to phase out the physical SIM card tray on iPhones, with the latest models relying solely on eSIM technology in more countries.
The new iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max support eSIMs only in these countries and regions, according to Apple:
Bahrain
Canada
Guam
Japan
Kuwait
Mexico
Oman
Qatar
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Un...
Apple today unveiled the iPhone Air, an all-new kind of iPhone featuring an ultra-thin design.
The iPhone Air is just 5.6mm thick, making it the thinnest iPhone ever. The frame is made of titanium with a polished mirror finish. The device features Ceramic Shield 2 with 3x better scratch resistance and 4x better crack resistance, on both sides of the device for the first time. Apple says that ...
Apple is preparing to launch two versions of the AirPods Pro 3 over 2025 and 2026, according to a Weibo leaker.
Yesterday, supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported that Apple is planning to debut the AirPods Pro 3 this year. They could arrive as soon as this week at Apple's "Awe dropping" event.
Crucially, Kuo added that Apple is planning to introduce a successor to this year's AirPods ...
Apple's new Live Translation feature for AirPods will be off-limits to millions of European users when it arrives next week, with strict EU regulations likely holding back its rollout.
Apple says on its feature availability webpage that "Apple Intelligence: Live Translation with AirPods" won't be available if both the user is physically in the EU and their Apple Account region is in the EU....