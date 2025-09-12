Apple Reveals Upcoming Liquid Glass Icons for Additional iOS Apps

Following Tuesday's event, new Liquid Glass icons for Apple Store, Clips, GarageBand, iMovie, Keynote, Numbers, and Pages have surfaced on Apple's iPhone tech spec pages. The new icons appear on the iPhone 16 tech specs page despite that model having no hardware changes, and existing users will presumably see the new icons in app updates that will roll out on Monday alongside iOS 26.

These apps come preinstalled on new iPhones but they were not included in the ‌iOS 26‌ betas and release candidate because they are updated through the App Store . While the spec sheets themselves don't reveal changes beyond the usual pre-installed and downloadable apps, the iconography is unmistakably updated to the latest iOS design set based around Liquid Glass.

Most of the updates are relatively subtle with changes largely limited to the glassiness of the design elements, while a few like Clips and GarageBand have a bit more substantial changes.

Perhaps notably, there is inconsistency across Apple's product pages. While every ‌iPhone‌ model page displays these new icons, all Mac product pages continue to show the current macOS versions of these app icons.

We are not expecting Mac hardware updates until later this year, or more likely early 2026, but with macOS Tahoe being released alongside ‌iOS 26‌ on Monday, we should see the Liquid Glass app icons coming to Apple's ‌App Store‌ apps for Mac as well.

