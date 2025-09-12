Apple Reveals iPhone Air Battery Replacement and Repair Fees

Apple today disclosed its out-of-warranty repair fees for all of the iPhone 17 and iPhone Air models, ahead of the devices launching next week.



First and foremost, Apple's battery replacement fees did not increase for the latest iPhone models in the U.S., with Apple charging a flat $119 to replace the battery inside an iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, or iPhone Air. This is the same fee it has always charged to replace the battery in an iPhone 16 Pro or iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Overall, the latest repair fees are not very remarkable, but we do get a look at the costs for the all-new iPhone Air model with an ultra-thin design:



Cracked screen (front only): $329

$329 Back glass damage: $159

$159 Cracked screen and back glass damage: $419

$419 Battery: $119

$119 Rear camera: $169

$169 Other damage: $699

Again, these are out-of-warranty repair fees. If your iPhone has AppleCare+ coverage, the repair fees range from $29 to $99 per incident for all models.

For all of the fees, visit Apple's iPhone Repair and Service page.