Apple Reveals iPhone Air Battery Replacement and Repair Fees

by

Apple today disclosed its out-of-warranty repair fees for all of the iPhone 17 and iPhone Air models, ahead of the devices launching next week.

iPhone 17 Air Battery
First and foremost, Apple's battery replacement fees did not increase for the latest iPhone models in the U.S., with Apple charging a flat $119 to replace the battery inside an iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, or iPhone Air. This is the same fee it has always charged to replace the battery in an iPhone 16 Pro or iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Overall, the latest repair fees are not very remarkable, but we do get a look at the costs for the all-new iPhone Air model with an ultra-thin design:

  • Cracked screen (front only): $329
  • Back glass damage: $159
  • Cracked screen and back glass damage: $419
  • Battery: $119
  • Rear camera: $169
  • Other damage: $699

Again, these are out-of-warranty repair fees. If your iPhone has AppleCare+ coverage, the repair fees range from $29 to $99 per incident for all models.

For all of the fees, visit Apple's iPhone Repair and Service page.

Related Roundups: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone Air
Buyer's Guide: iPhone 17 (Buy Now), iPhone 17 Pro (Buy Now), iPhone Air (Buy Now)
Related Forum: iPhone

Popular Stories

iPhone 17 Pro Colors

Apple Announces iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max With New Design, Larger Battery, and More

Tuesday September 9, 2025 10:59 am PDT by
Apple today introduced the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Both devices feature a new aluminum unibody design, with the Ceramic Shield now protecting both the front and back sides. Apple says the front side is now Ceramic Shield 2, which offers 3x better scratch resistance, while the rear Ceramic Shield is advertised as 4x more resistant to cracks compared to the back glass on previous...
Read Full Article463 comments
Awe Dropping MR Live Coverage Article

Apple Event Live Blog: iPhone 17, iPhone Air, New Apple Watches, and AirPods Pro 3

Tuesday September 9, 2025 8:55 am PDT by
Apple's "Awe Dropping" event kicks off today at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, where we're expecting to see the iPhone 17 lineup, several updated Apple Watch models, and the third-generation AirPods Pro unveiled, and perhaps some other announcements. Apple is providing a live video stream on its website, on YouTube, and in the company's TV app across various platforms. We will also be updating...
Read Full Article1366 comments
iPhone 17 Pro Colors

iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro Models Are eSIM-Only in These Countries

Tuesday September 9, 2025 12:23 pm PDT by
Apple continues to phase out the physical SIM card tray on iPhones, with the latest models relying solely on eSIM technology in more countries. The new iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max support eSIMs only in these countries and regions, according to Apple: Bahrain Canada Guam Japan Kuwait Mexico Oman Qatar Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Un...
Read Full Article72 comments
iphone air

Apple Announces iPhone Air With Ultra-Thin Design

Tuesday September 9, 2025 10:45 am PDT by
Apple today unveiled the iPhone Air, an all-new kind of iPhone featuring an ultra-thin design. The iPhone Air is just 5.6mm thick, making it the thinnest iPhone ever. The frame is made of titanium with a polished mirror finish. The device features Ceramic Shield 2 with 3x better scratch resistance and 4x better crack resistance, on both sides of the device for the first time. Apple says that ...
Read Full Article328 comments
airpods pro 2

Two Versions of AirPods Pro 3 Coming With These Differences

Monday September 8, 2025 4:51 am PDT by
Apple is preparing to launch two versions of the AirPods Pro 3 over 2025 and 2026, according to a Weibo leaker. Yesterday, supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported that Apple is planning to debut the AirPods Pro 3 this year. They could arrive as soon as this week at Apple's "Awe dropping" event. Crucially, Kuo added that Apple is planning to introduce a successor to this year's AirPods ...
Read Full Article59 comments
airpods translate

AirPods Live Translation Blocked for EU Users With EU Apple Accounts

Thursday September 11, 2025 4:01 am PDT by
Apple's new Live Translation feature for AirPods will be off-limits to millions of European users when it arrives next week, with strict EU regulations likely holding back its rollout. Apple says on its feature availability webpage that "Apple Intelligence: Live Translation with AirPods" won't be available if both the user is physically in the EU and their Apple Account region is in the EU....
Read Full Article208 comments

Top Rated Comments

Radeon85 Avatar
Radeon85
23 minutes ago at 09:38 am
$119 for a battery replacement is criminal.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
SpaceN64 Avatar
SpaceN64
24 minutes ago at 09:36 am
Honestly, I thought it would be worse ngl. That "Other damage" scares me though
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Love-hate ? relationship Avatar
Love-hate ? relationship
16 minutes ago at 09:45 am

Then you should sue Apple, good luck with that.
You don't have to use Apple for that service, you know that, right?

Brought my car in for service a few weeks ago, they wanted to charge me $99 to replace the cabin air filter - should I sue them?
why are you even defending them?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Mlrollin91 Avatar
Mlrollin91
12 minutes ago at 09:48 am

didnt battery replacements use to be like 60 bucks not long ago? Is it still lower for other models or have all replacements gone up?
Paid $99 for my 14 Pro a couple months ago. They were offering discounted battery replacements during the battery-gate issue. That ended quite a while ago.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
12 minutes ago at 09:49 am

why are you even defending them?
When someone uses the term "criminal" for some company charging a service fee, you can consider that high, or fair or whatever, but certainly not criminal.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
adrianlondon Avatar
adrianlondon
6 minutes ago at 09:54 am

When someone uses the term "criminal" for some company charging a service fee, you can consider that high, or fair or whatever, but certainly not criminal.
It's a figure of speech. I doubt they're calling the police.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments