iPhone Air's Durability Put to the Test by Apple Execs

by

Following the iPhone 17 event earlier this week, Apple marketing chief Greg Joswiak and Apple hardware engineering chief John Ternus did an interview with Tom's Guide's Mark Spoonauer to discuss the iPhone Air. During the interview, Joswiak demonstrated the ‌iPhone Air‌'s durability by handing Spoonauer an ‌iPhone Air‌ and encouraging him to try to bend it.


Spoonauer says that it survived the bend test. "I used all my strength, and the 5.64mm thin phone bowed (slightly), but did not break," he said. TechRadar's Lance Ulanoff was also part of the interview, and he too was unable to get the ‌iPhone Air‌ to bend. It did flex, but it returned to its original position, which Joswiak said was meant to happen.

The 6.5-inch ‌iPhone Air‌ has a grade 5 titanium frame, and with the iPhone 17 Pro models transitioning to aluminum, it's now Apple's only titanium iPhone. When announcing the ‌iPhone Air‌, Apple said the titanium frame "exceeds" its "stringent bend test requirements."

The bendability of an ‌iPhone‌ has been something people pay attention to since the 2014 launch of the ‌iPhone‌ 6 models. The ‌iPhone‌ 6 and ‌iPhone‌ 6 Plus became famous for "bendgate" after users found that the iPhones could bend in a pocket.

According to Ternus, multiple factors needed to align for Apple to design a thin and light ‌iPhone‌. "We needed advancements in our materials development, Ceramic Shield on the back to be able to create that hollow plateau. If you look at the inside of the ‌iPhone Air‌, almost the entire phone is living right up there in that top and that in that plateau. And then we need the efficiency of Apple silicon. So it was all of these pieces that had to come together," he explained.

Spoonauer says that he asked about the "plateau" naming for the camera bump, and it's a word that Apple has been using internally "for a while."

The interview continued with TechRadar, where Ternus and Joswiak discussed the ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ models.


Apple set out to make the ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ models the "most Pro phones" possible, leading to improvements in battery life, new camera technology, and durability. On the transition from titanium to aluminum, Ternus said there were "two undeniable wins for aluminum." Apple used a custom aluminum alloy, and it is 20 times better at thermal conductivity than titanium so it is better able to spread heat. Aluminum is also lighter than titanium, which allowed for more battery weight. "And then the icing on the cake is it allowed us to anodize it," said Ternus, referring to the Cosmic Orange ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌.

"Look, for years we've had Pro customers say 'Hey, how come the other part of the line gets all the fun colors, you know, and we don't?' And it's like Okay, you want a fun color? How about Cosmic Orange, baby?" Joswiak said.

Both interviews are worth watching for those who are interested in additional details on the ‌iPhone Air‌ and the ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ models. Apple's new devices will be available for pre-order starting on September 12, with a launch planned for September 19.

Popular Stories

iPhone 17 Pro Colors

Apple Announces iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max With New Design, Larger Battery, and More

Tuesday September 9, 2025 10:59 am PDT by
Apple today introduced the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Both devices feature a new aluminum unibody design, with the Ceramic Shield now protecting both the front and back sides. Apple says the front side is now Ceramic Shield 2, which offers 3x better scratch resistance, while the rear Ceramic Shield is advertised as 4x more resistant to cracks compared to the back glass on previous...
Read Full Article463 comments
Awe Dropping MR Live Coverage Article

Apple Event Live Blog: iPhone 17, iPhone Air, New Apple Watches, and AirPods Pro 3

Tuesday September 9, 2025 8:55 am PDT by
Apple's "Awe Dropping" event kicks off today at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, where we're expecting to see the iPhone 17 lineup, several updated Apple Watch models, and the third-generation AirPods Pro unveiled, and perhaps some other announcements. Apple is providing a live video stream on its website, on YouTube, and in the company's TV app across various platforms. We will also be updating...
Read Full Article1366 comments
airpods pro 2

Two Versions of AirPods Pro 3 Coming With These Differences

Monday September 8, 2025 4:51 am PDT by
Apple is preparing to launch two versions of the AirPods Pro 3 over 2025 and 2026, according to a Weibo leaker. Yesterday, supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported that Apple is planning to debut the AirPods Pro 3 this year. They could arrive as soon as this week at Apple's "Awe dropping" event. Crucially, Kuo added that Apple is planning to introduce a successor to this year's AirPods ...
Read Full Article59 comments
iPhone 17 Pro Colors

iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro Models Are eSIM-Only in These Countries

Tuesday September 9, 2025 12:23 pm PDT by
Apple continues to phase out the physical SIM card tray on iPhones, with the latest models relying solely on eSIM technology in more countries. The new iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max support eSIMs only in these countries and regions, according to Apple: Bahrain Canada Guam Japan Kuwait Mexico Oman Qatar Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Un...
Read Full Article71 comments
iphone air

Apple Announces iPhone Air With Ultra-Thin Design

Tuesday September 9, 2025 10:45 am PDT by
Apple today unveiled the iPhone Air, an all-new kind of iPhone featuring an ultra-thin design. The iPhone Air is just 5.6mm thick, making it the thinnest iPhone ever. The frame is made of titanium with a polished mirror finish. The device features Ceramic Shield 2 with 3x better scratch resistance and 4x better crack resistance, on both sides of the device for the first time. Apple says that ...
Read Full Article324 comments

Top Rated Comments

Anappleaday29 Avatar
Anappleaday29
7 minutes ago at 12:06 pm
None of these people are JerryRigEverything - I await his professional test.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments