iPhone 17 Pro vs. iPhone 17 Pro Max: What's Exclusive to Apple's Largest Flagship iPhone

Before Apple unveiled the iPhone 17 Pro and ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ Max, there were rumors suggesting that some features like the upgraded Telephoto camera could be exclusive to the Pro Max. In the past, Apple has limited some capabilities to the Pro Max, so it was a possibility, but the two devices have the same general feature set this year.

iphone 17 pro orange
There are a few things that are different, of course, but that comes down to size.

Display

The ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ Max has a 6.9-inch display, while the ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ has a smaller 6.3-inch display. The ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ is smaller and lighter weight than the Pro Max, and easier to use one-handed.

Battery

Since there's more room in the ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ Max for the battery, it lasts longer. The ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ offers up to 33 hours of video playback, while the ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ Max offers up to 39 hours of video playback. It's the longest battery life in an iPhone to date.

Storage

With the ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ Max, you can get up to 2TB of storage, which is a new upper limit for the ‌iPhone‌. The ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ is limited to 1TB. The difference may be due to size and the space inside for storage components.

The 2TB ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ Max costs $2,000.

There are no other differences between the ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ and the ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ Max, so if you opt for the smaller Pro model, you're only missing out on a larger display size, a longer battery, and the option to upgrade to 2TB of storage.

The ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ models will be available for pre-order this Friday.

iPhone 17 Pro Colors

Apple Announces iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max With New Design, Larger Battery, and More

Tuesday September 9, 2025 10:59 am PDT
Apple today introduced the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Both devices feature a new aluminum unibody design, with the Ceramic Shield now protecting both the front and back sides. Apple says the front side is now Ceramic Shield 2, which offers 3x better scratch resistance, while the rear Ceramic Shield is advertised as 4x more resistant to cracks compared to the back glass on previous...
Read Full Article458 comments
Awe Dropping MR Live Coverage Article

Apple Event Live Blog: iPhone 17, iPhone Air, New Apple Watches, and AirPods Pro 3

Tuesday September 9, 2025 8:55 am PDT
Apple's "Awe Dropping" event kicks off today at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, where we're expecting to see the iPhone 17 lineup, several updated Apple Watch models, and the third-generation AirPods Pro unveiled, and perhaps some other announcements. Apple is providing a live video stream on its website, on YouTube, and in the company's TV app across various platforms. We will also be updating...
Read Full Article1366 comments
airpods pro 2

Two Versions of AirPods Pro 3 Coming With These Differences

Monday September 8, 2025 4:51 am PDT
Apple is preparing to launch two versions of the AirPods Pro 3 over 2025 and 2026, according to a Weibo leaker. Yesterday, supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported that Apple is planning to debut the AirPods Pro 3 this year. They could arrive as soon as this week at Apple's "Awe dropping" event. Crucially, Kuo added that Apple is planning to introduce a successor to this year's AirPods ...
Read Full Article59 comments
iphone air

Apple Announces iPhone Air With Ultra-Thin Design

Tuesday September 9, 2025 10:45 am PDT
Apple today unveiled the iPhone Air, an all-new kind of iPhone featuring an ultra-thin design. The iPhone Air is just 5.6mm thick, making it the thinnest iPhone ever. The frame is made of titanium with a polished mirror finish. The device features Ceramic Shield 2 with 3x better scratch resistance and 4x better crack resistance, on both sides of the device for the first time. Apple says that ...
Read Full Article305 comments
iPhone 17 Pro Colors

iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro Models Are eSIM-Only in These Countries

Tuesday September 9, 2025 12:23 pm PDT
Apple continues to phase out the physical SIM card tray on iPhones, with the latest models relying solely on eSIM technology in more countries. The new iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max support eSIMs only in these countries and regions, according to Apple: Bahrain Canada Guam Japan Kuwait Mexico Oman Qatar Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Un...
Read Full Article69 comments

AusMness Avatar
AusMness
1 hour ago at 04:40 pm
As a small Pro user I see this as an absolute win
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sniffies Avatar
sniffies
1 hour ago at 04:35 pm
Also, the word Max is exclusive.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Andres Cantu Avatar
Andres Cantu
1 hour ago at 04:40 pm
I had mentioned before how I would skip the upgrade if they pulled another 12 Pro Max or 15 Pro Max and gave the better camera to the larger model only. I'm glad they didn't, so will be upgrading from 15 Pro.

If the pattern continues, the 18 Pro Max will get that cool new rumored variable aperture feature, while the 18 Pro will skip it until they "magically" find a way to fit in in the 19 Pro.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Black_Mage Avatar
Black_Mage
1 hour ago at 04:40 pm
Am I the only one here who thinks the Pro Max version really doesn't need a bigger screen?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
winxmac Avatar
winxmac
1 hour ago at 04:44 pm
iPhone 11 Pro
0.5x, 1x, 2x

iPhone 14 Pro
0.5, 1x, 3x

iPhone 16 Pro
0.5, 1x, 5x

iPhone 17 Pro
0.5, 1x, 4x

Optical quality is still digital zoom.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ProbablyDylan Avatar
ProbablyDylan
1 hour ago at 04:41 pm
Bigger phone is bigger. Consider my awe dropped. ?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
