iPhone 17 Pro vs. iPhone 17 Pro Max: What's Exclusive to Apple's Largest Flagship iPhone
Before Apple unveiled the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, there were rumors suggesting that some features like the upgraded Telephoto camera could be exclusive to the Pro Max. In the past, Apple has limited some capabilities to the Pro Max, so it was a possibility, but the two devices have the same general feature set this year.
There are a few things that are different, of course, but that comes down to size.
Display
The iPhone 17 Pro Max has a 6.9-inch display, while the iPhone 17 Pro has a smaller 6.3-inch display. The iPhone 17 Pro is smaller and lighter weight than the Pro Max, and easier to use one-handed.
Battery
Since there's more room in the iPhone 17 Pro Max for the battery, it lasts longer. The iPhone 17 Pro offers up to 33 hours of video playback, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max offers up to 39 hours of video playback. It's the longest battery life in an iPhone to date.
Storage
With the iPhone 17 Pro Max, you can get up to 2TB of storage, which is a new upper limit for the iPhone. The iPhone 17 Pro is limited to 1TB. The difference may be due to size and the space inside for storage components.
The 2TB iPhone 17 Pro Max costs $2,000.
There are no other differences between the iPhone 17 Pro and the iPhone 17 Pro Max, so if you opt for the smaller Pro model, you're only missing out on a larger display size, a longer battery, and the option to upgrade to 2TB of storage.
The iPhone 17 Pro models will be available for pre-order this Friday.