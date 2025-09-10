iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max Hands-On

by

Apple introduced the iPhone 17 Pro and ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ Max yesterday and gave members of the media some hands-on time with them. MacRumors videographer Dan Barbera was able to take a look to check out the new design and share his first impressions.

Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos.

Rather than using titanium and glass, the ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ models have a unibody aluminum frame. There's aluminum around the camera plateau and at the back except for where there's a Ceramic Shield insert for MagSafe charging. The camera plateau is much bigger, and there's a two-tone look thanks to the aluminum and Ceramic Shield design.

The updated iPhones feel solid and well built, and Apple promises that durability and scratch resistance have improved. Apple added a new anti-reflective coating, and while it's not a dramatic change, it does cut down on glare.

The new dark blue and orange color options are attention grabbing, but Apple didn't provide a space black or space gray kind of option. It's silver, orange, or dark blue only this year.

There's a new Telephoto lens that supports up to 8x zoom, and an upgraded front-facing camera that lets you take selfies in portrait or landscape mode without rotating your phone.

Apple is launching the new iPhones on September 19, and we'll have a more comprehensive review then. We also took a look at the iPhone Air if you want to check out that video.

Related Roundup: iPhone 17 Pro
Related Forum: iPhone

Popular Stories

iPhone 17 Pro Colors

Apple Announces iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max With New Design, Larger Battery, and More

Tuesday September 9, 2025 10:59 am PDT by
Apple today introduced the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Both devices feature a new aluminum unibody design, with the Ceramic Shield now protecting both the front and back sides. Apple says the front side is now Ceramic Shield 2, which offers 3x better scratch resistance, while the rear Ceramic Shield is advertised as 4x more resistant to cracks compared to the back glass on previous...
Read Full Article456 comments
Awe Dropping MR Live Coverage Article

Apple Event Live Blog: iPhone 17, iPhone Air, New Apple Watches, and AirPods Pro 3

Tuesday September 9, 2025 8:55 am PDT by
Apple's "Awe Dropping" event kicks off today at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, where we're expecting to see the iPhone 17 lineup, several updated Apple Watch models, and the third-generation AirPods Pro unveiled, and perhaps some other announcements. Apple is providing a live video stream on its website, on YouTube, and in the company's TV app across various platforms. We will also be updating...
Read Full Article1366 comments
airpods pro 2

Two Versions of AirPods Pro 3 Coming With These Differences

Monday September 8, 2025 4:51 am PDT by
Apple is preparing to launch two versions of the AirPods Pro 3 over 2025 and 2026, according to a Weibo leaker. Yesterday, supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported that Apple is planning to debut the AirPods Pro 3 this year. They could arrive as soon as this week at Apple's "Awe dropping" event. Crucially, Kuo added that Apple is planning to introduce a successor to this year's AirPods ...
Read Full Article59 comments
iPhone 17 Pro 3 4ths Perspective Aluminum Camera Module 1

New iPhone 17 Pro Details: Brighter Display, Best Battery Life, and More

Wednesday September 3, 2025 5:33 am PDT by
Apple's iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models will feature a number of significant display, thermal, and battery improvements, according to new late-stage rumors. According to the Weibo leaker known as "Instant Digital," the iPhone 17 Pro models will feature displays with higher brightness, making it more suitable for use in direct sunlight for prolonged periods. The iPhone 16 Pro and...
Read Full Article75 comments
iphone air

Apple Announces iPhone Air With Ultra-Thin Design

Tuesday September 9, 2025 10:45 am PDT by
Apple today unveiled the iPhone Air, an all-new kind of iPhone featuring an ultra-thin design. The iPhone Air is just 5.6mm thick, making it the thinnest iPhone ever. The frame is made of titanium with a polished mirror finish. The device features Ceramic Shield 2 with 3x better scratch resistance and 4x better crack resistance, on both sides of the device for the first time. Apple says that ...
Read Full Article305 comments

Top Rated Comments

Love-hate ? relationship Avatar
Love-hate ? relationship
23 minutes ago at 03:38 pm

I think Steve Jobs would have thrown the Pro after the designer who designed that brick.
the whole USA electricity supply comes from steve jobs' coffin attached to a generator . gains an exponential increase in speed after every keynote
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
29 minutes ago at 03:32 pm
totally agree on the colors! finally something truly colorful.
I was disappointed in the tele lens not being the rumored 5/8x true optical zoom, and given the early 18 rumors it might not come next year either.
So for now, I put a pre-order placeholder in for an orange 17PM but am still not 100% convinced to pull the trigger. It sure would be a significant upgrade from my 13PM though
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments