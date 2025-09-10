iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max Hands-On

Apple introduced the iPhone 17 Pro and ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ Max yesterday and gave members of the media some hands-on time with them. MacRumors videographer Dan Barbera was able to take a look to check out the new design and share his first impressions.

Rather than using titanium and glass, the ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ models have a unibody aluminum frame. There's aluminum around the camera plateau and at the back except for where there's a Ceramic Shield insert for MagSafe charging. The camera plateau is much bigger, and there's a two-tone look thanks to the aluminum and Ceramic Shield design.

The updated iPhones feel solid and well built, and Apple promises that durability and scratch resistance have improved. Apple added a new anti-reflective coating, and while it's not a dramatic change, it does cut down on glare.

The new dark blue and orange color options are attention grabbing, but Apple didn't provide a space black or space gray kind of option. It's silver, orange, or dark blue only this year.

There's a new Telephoto lens that supports up to 8x zoom, and an upgraded front-facing camera that lets you take selfies in portrait or landscape mode without rotating your phone.

Apple is launching the new iPhones on September 19, and we'll have a more comprehensive review then. We also took a look at the iPhone Air if you want to check out that video.