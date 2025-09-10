Apple Watch Ultra 3 Boasts Best Ever Battery Life

Apple Watch Ultra 3 can last up to six more hours than the Ultra 2 on a single charge, giving it the longest ever life for an Apple Watch, according to the company.



Announced on Tuesday at Apple's "Awe dropping" event, the third-generation Apple Watch Ultra has up to 42 hours of battery life with regular use, and can last up to 72 hours in Low Power Mode. For comparison, Apple Watch Ultra 2 has 36-hour battery life with regular use and up to 72 hours in Low Power Mode.

Here's what Apple says about battery performance in its press release for the new model:



The power efficiency of the LTPO3-enhanced display, 5G modem, and larger battery deliver longer battery life. For daily use, Apple Watch Ultra 3 features up to 42 hours to support users while they are training, racing, or going about their day. In Low Power Mode, it continues to offer up to 72 hours of battery life. For continuous outdoor workout tracking, Apple Watch Ultra 3 now gets 20 hours of battery life in Low Power Mode with full GPS and heart rate readings.

In addition, Apple says that fast charging the device for 15 minutes provides up to 12 hours of battery life.

The new Apple Watch Ultra 3 starts at $799 and is available to pre-ordered today, with shipping beginning Friday, September 19.