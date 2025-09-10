Apple Store Temporarily Relocates at California's Largest Shopping Mall

Apple today announced that its retail store at the South Coast Plaza shopping mall, in Costa Mesa, California, has temporarily relocated.



Apple has opened a temporary store in the mall, just down the hall from its original location, which will presumably be renovated. The company has not indicated when the original store will reopen, but its renovations often take months.

Opened in 2001, Apple South Coast Plaza was one of the company's first retail locations, in the heart of Orange County. The mall is the largest in California.

Apple already alerted some customers about the store relocation via email last week, and today it posted a notice on the store's page on its website.