Apple's M4 MacBook Pro Gets Massive Discounts at B&H Photo, Save Up to $450
B&H Photo today introduced a few steep discounts on Apple's 14-inch MacBook Pro, with up to $450 in savings on select models. These deals are part of B&H Photo's daily "Deal Zone" specials, meaning they will disappear after 11:59 p.m. ET tonight.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with B&H Photo. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Discounts include the 14-inch M4 MacBook Pro with 24GB RAM/512GB SSD for $1,399.00, as well as the model with 32GB RAM/512GB SSD for $1,599.00. Both of these represent $400 discounts on each computer and are all-time low prices.
Finally, B&H Photo also has the 14-inch M4 Pro MacBook Pro with 24GB RAM/1TB SSD for $1,749.00, which is a $450 discount on this model. All of these models are in stock and have an estimated delivery date of around September 12 for most U.S. residences.
If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.
