Apple's M4 MacBook Pro Gets Massive Discounts at B&H Photo, Save Up to $450

B&H Photo today introduced a few steep discounts on Apple's 14-inch MacBook Pro, with up to $450 in savings on select models. These deals are part of B&H Photo's daily "Deal Zone" specials, meaning they will disappear after 11:59 p.m. ET tonight.

Discounts include the 14-inch M4 MacBook Pro with 24GB RAM/512GB SSD for $1,399.00, as well as the model with 32GB RAM/512GB SSD for $1,599.00. Both of these represent $400 discounts on each computer and are all-time low prices.

Finally, B&H Photo also has the 14-inch M4 Pro MacBook Pro with 24GB RAM/1TB SSD for $1,749.00, which is a $450 discount on this model. All of these models are in stock and have an estimated delivery date of around September 12 for most U.S. residences.



