Apple Seeds Fifth Developer Betas of iOS 26 and iPadOS 26

by

Apple today provided developers with the fifth betas of iOS 26 and iPadOS 26 for testing purposes, with the updates coming a week after Apple seeded the fourth betas

iOS 26 Feature
Registered developers can download the new beta software using the Software Update section of the Settings app.

‌iOS 26‌ and ‌iPadOS 26‌ feature Apple's new Liquid Glass design aesthetic, with a focus on translucency and glass-like interface elements. The design extends to the Lock Screen, Home Screen, and Control Center, along with menus and buttons in apps.

Apple's software includes features for apps like Messages, Phone, Shortcuts, and Apple Music, along with new Apple Intelligence features, a revamp for CarPlay, and more. In ‌iPadOS 26‌, there's a whole new multitasking system that supports multiple app windows for a more Mac-like experience.

For more on the features in ‌iOS 26‌, we have a dedicated iOS 26 roundup and a separate iPadOS 26 roundup. Several new features were found in beta 2 and we rounded them up, plus we did the same thing for beta 3 and beta 4.

Top Rated Comments

Screper Avatar
Screper
25 minutes ago at 10:36 am

how is the liquid glass on this update? i hope it goes back to the ”frosty ice” from beta 3
I hope not. I hope it's like the liquid glass from Beta 1. For people like you - enable the setting in Accessibility options "Reduce transparency" and stop complaining.
Score: 13 Votes (Like | Disagree)
iToph Avatar
iToph
30 minutes ago at 10:31 am

How liquid is the Liquid Glass?
Renamed to liquid frost
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
GigaSyntax Avatar
GigaSyntax
16 minutes ago at 10:44 am
The appearance of Liquid Glass looks more or less unchanged from beta 4
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Reeneman Avatar
Reeneman
39 minutes ago at 10:21 am

10.5GB for a beta 5 release... massive. IP15PM.
Same but download and update process seems to be pretty quick. Same as beta 4. Probably the size of the incremental update isn’t as huge as shown in the update screen.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
bigpoppa Avatar
bigpoppa
39 minutes ago at 10:21 am

finally!!!
You mean, on track. It’s been exactly two weeks.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Sydnxt Avatar
Sydnxt
28 minutes ago at 10:33 am

Renamed to liquid frost
To be fair they made it far more liquid in db4/pb1

My question too! Is this the usual sequence? PB two days after DB?
Yes! Sometimes they come a week later, but very rare.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
