Apple's Crossbody Strap Rumored to Be Available in These 10 Colors

One more last-minute leak before the Apple event begins: potential color options for Apple's rumored Crossbody Strap accessory for the iPhone 17 series.



The account "Uncle Pan" on Chinese platform Weibo today shared an image that suggests the Crossbody Strap will be available in up to 10 color options.

There have been multiple rumors about the Crossbody Strap, which would be a magnetic lanyard that can attach to Apple's own iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro cases. The lanyard would let you "wear" your iPhone around your neck, which is an increasingly popular trend due to the rise of smartphone pickpocketing in major cities.

Uncle Pan has shared some accurate information about Apple accessories in the past.

We will find out of these colors are legitimate in just minutes from now. Watch this space.