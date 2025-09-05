Refurbished Apple Pencil Pro Now Available in U.S. at a Discount

Starting today, the Apple Pencil Pro is available in Apple's online refurbished store in the U.S. and Canada, for the first time since the accessory launched in May 2024.



In the U.S., the refurbished Apple Pencil Pro is available for $109, down from $129 brand new. That is a roughly 15% discount, which is typical for Apple's refurbished products.

At the time of writing this, Amazon is selling the Apple Pencil Pro brand new for $110.87 in the U.S., so the refurbished option is not a great choice right now, since you could get a new one for just $1.87 more. On the other hand, Apple's refurbished products are generally in like-new condition, so the refurbished one does offer a tiny bit of savings.

Apple says all of its refurbished products undergo "full functionality testing," and any defective modules identified in testing are replaced. All of the refurbished products are also put through a "thorough cleaning process and inspection," before being repackaged.

Key features of the Apple Pencil Pro include the ability to squeeze the accessory to bring up a tool palette, a gyroscope that allows users to roll the Apple Pencil Pro for precise control of shaped pen and brush tools, haptic feedback for certain actions, and Find My support. It is compatible with iPad Pro models with the M4 chip, iPad Air models with the M2 chip or newer, and the iPad mini with the A17 Pro chip.