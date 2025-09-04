Scosche Launches MagicMount Qi2.2 25W Wireless Chargers for iPhone

Scosche today announced the launch of the MagicMount Charge Pro 25W series, introducing several wireless charger options that support the new Qi2.2 specification.



With Qi2.2 accessories, compatible iPhone models can charge at up to 25W, a wireless charging speed that is comparable to the MagSafe 2 25W charging speeds supported by the iPhone 16 models. Standard Qi2 wireless chargers max out at 15W, so the new accessories that are coming out with Qi2.2 provide faster wireless charging while using the same magnetic attachment system.

Scosche says that its MagicMount charging options include a StickGrip suction base for securing to windows or dashboards, a flip-arm extension for deep dashboards or close-up viewing, and a 360-degree ball-joint mount head for adjustability.

There are four mounting options available for the MagicMount Charge Pro, including the $60 Dash/Vent Mount, the Window/Dash Mount, the Flip Window/Dash Mount, and a 5-in-1 Mount. The Dash/Vent Mount is available now, while the other options will launch in October.

Scosche is also highlighting the $30 FoundIT 32W Car Charger with Find My integration so that it doesn't get lost, the $70 15W Charge Pro Desk Mount, and the $50 MagicMount Flask, which has a ‌MagSafe‌ lid that can double as an ‌iPhone‌ stand.



More information on Scosche's devices can be found on the Scosche website.