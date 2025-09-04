These New Games Were Added to Apple Arcade Today

Three more games were added to Apple Arcade today, including new NFL and Jeopardy! titles.



Just in time for the start of the upcoming NFL season today, NFL Retro Bowl '26 features authentic NFL players and rosters with retro styling. In this year's version of the game, there is a new Retro Bowl Championship Leaderboard that tasks players with competing against each other in weekly matchups, in line with the NFL schedule.

Jeopardy! Daily brings a version of the beloved quiz show to Apple Arcade across the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro.



The third game added to Apple Arcade today is My Talking Tom Friends+, which lets kids care for virtual pets and more.

Apple Arcade is a subscription service that provides access to hundreds of games across the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro. All of the games are free of ads and in-app purchases. In the U.S., Apple Arcade costs $6.99 per month, and it is also bundled with other Apple services in all Apple One plans.

Apple Arcade can be accessed through the App Store, and in the new Apple Games app.