Google's Gemini for Home Starts Rolling Out on October 1

Google has confirmed that Gemini for Home, its generative AI-powered replacement for Google Assistant, will begin rolling out on October 1 through an early access program, marking a major upgrade to its smart home platform and highlighting Apple's slower progress in deploying similar AI technology for Siri.



At the Made by Google 2025 event, the company announced that Gemini for Home will be available on all existing Nest smart speakers and displays, in addition to powering upcoming devices. The platform uses Google's latest AI models to facilitate more natural conversations, contextual reasoning, and multi-step commands. Google said the update maintains the familiar "Hey Google" activation phrase but eliminates the need for rigid phrasing, allowing users to speak more naturally.

Demonstrations highlighted Gemini for Home's ability to execute chained instructions, such as "Dim the lights and set the temp to 72 degrees," as well as interpret exceptions in commands like "Turn off the lights everywhere except my bedroom."

The platform also expands the remit of voice assistant functionality beyond smart home controls alone to include grocery list planning, recipe suggestions, troubleshooting help, and travel advice. In addition, users can engage in open-ended conversations through Gemini Live, a feature that removes the need to repeat the hotword during back-and-forth discussions.

The announcement of the October 1 rollout puts pressure on Apple, which is preparing to introduce its major but delayed update to ‌Siri‌ in 2026. ‌Siri‌ has not yet gained comparable capabilities such as chained commands, advanced reasoning, or contextual automation. Apple's HomeKit platform remains focused on preconfigured automations and single-action commands, and the company has not announced any AI enhancements for the HomePod or Apple TV

Gemini for Home will begin replacing Google Assistant across Nest Hubs, Nest Minis, and Nest Audio devices in supported regions starting October 1, with a wider rollout to follow.