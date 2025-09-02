AirTag 2 May Debut at iPhone 17 Event Next Week With These Features

After more than a four-year wait, the long-awaited AirTag 2 could finally debut at Apple's annual iPhone next week, if a previous rumor is still accurate.



From a 9to5Mac report in June:

According to reliable 9to5Mac sources, Apple is now aiming at a Fall release, likely putting its announcement around the time of the iPhone event, which usually takes place in September.

Apple introduced the current AirTag during its April 2021 event.

For those unfamiliar with the AirTag, it is a Bluetooth accessory that you can attach to items like a backpack and keys, and you can then track the location of those items in the Find My app across the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and iCloud.com. Similar item trackers are sold by brands like Tile, Samsung, Chipolo, and Pebblebee.

Below, we have recapped some of the key rumored AirTag 2 features. Apple's event begins on Tuesday, September 9, at 10 a.m. Pacific Time.



AirTag 2: Rumored Features

The following changes have been rumored:

In a November 2024 edition of his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said the AirTag 2 would "look similar to the current model." In that newsletter, he also said the AirTag 2 will "certainly not" feature a rechargeable battery, suggesting that the accessory will stick with a CR2032 aka "coin" battery that needs to be replaced every year or so.