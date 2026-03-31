Apple Releases First Firmware Update for AirTag 2
Apple today released new firmware for its second-generation AirTag item trackers. The firmware has a 3.0.45 version number, up from 3.0.41, and it is the first firmware update that Apple has provided for the AirTag 2 that launched in January 2026.
AirTag updates are infrequent, and there is no word yet on what's included in the new firmware. Apple has shared release notes in the past, and software updates are usually bug fixes and improvements.
In the past, new AirTag firmware was distributed on a rolling basis over two weeks, but it appears the latest firmware is available for all AirTag 2 users immediately.
You can check your AirTag firmware by opening up the Find My app, going to the Items tab, tapping on an AirTag in the list, and tapping on the AirTag's name to see its firmware version.
There is no way to force an AirTag update, and firmware is installed over the air via a connected iPhone. To get new firmware, make sure your AirTag of your iPhone, and then wait for the firmware to roll out.
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