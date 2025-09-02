AirPods Pro 3 Said to Gain Two Health Sensors, But Translation Delayed

Apple's upcoming AirPods Pro 3 will indeed feature in-ear temperature sensing as well as heart-rate sensing, but the rumored live translation feature is not ready for launch and will instead arrive in a later software update. That's according to an anonymous tip received by 9to5Mac.



Apple is known to have been working on a variety of health features for future AirPods, including heart rate monitoring and temperature sensing – Bloomberg reported as much in December 2024. Since then, heart-rate monitoring has debuted in Apple's Powerbeats Pro, making the feature a dead cert for the company's next-generation AirPods Pro earbuds. In contrast, further details about temperature sensing have been lacking.

As for AirPods live translation, we've already seen hints of its development in Apple imagery found in iOS 26 beta. The AirPods will be able to provide a simpler translation process for people who are speaking different languages, though the process will rely on the Translate app on the iPhone.

For example, if an English speaker with AirPods is talking to someone who is speaking Spanish, the ‌iPhone‌ will detect the audio, translate the speech, and relay it back in English to the person wearing AirPods. The person speaking English will then be able to respond and have their response translated to Spanish and spoken aloud by the ‌iPhone‌. Apple's ‌iPhone‌ Translate app can already be used for conversations like this, but having the function included in the AirPods will streamline the exchange.

Inclusion of new health sensors makes sense – Apple has been pushing AirPods as health accessories for some time now, while iOS 18 added a suite of hearing health capabilities that test for hearing issues and allow the AirPods to be used as a hearing aid if problems are detected.

We should know if the anonymous tipster's information is accurate very soon. Apple is expected to debut AirPods Pro 3 alongside iPhone 17 models at its "Awe dropping" event scheduled for Tuesday, September 9. Other changes likely coming to the new earbuds include design and case tweaks, audio improvements, and additional new features arriving to all AirPods Pro models via a firmware update as part of iOS 26.