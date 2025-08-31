Apple Pencil Pro Rolling Out in Apple's Refurbished Store at a Discount

Over the past month, the Apple Pencil Pro has been rolling out in Apple's online refurbished store, for the first time since the accessory launched in May 2024.



The certified refurbished Apple Pencil Pro is available at a roughly 15% discount compared to brand new, which is typical for Apple's refurbished products.

At the time of writing this, refurbished Apple Pencil Pro inventory is available in Australia, Belgium, China, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, Spain, Switzerland, and the U.K., but not yet in the U.S., Canada, France, New Zealand, or any other countries where Apple directly sells refurbished products.

When it becomes available in the U.S., the refurbished Apple Pencil Pro will likely cost $109 there, down from $129 brand new. At the time of writing this, Amazon is selling the Apple Pencil Pro brand new for just $99 in the U.S., so the refurbished option is not a great choice right now, since you would be spending more money for a used product.

Apple's refurbished products are generally in like-new condition. Apple says all of its refurbished products undergo "full functionality testing," and any defective modules identified in testing are replaced. All of the refurbished products are also put through a "thorough cleaning process and inspection," before being repackaged, according to the company.

Key features of the Apple Pencil Pro include the ability to squeeze the accessory to bring up a tool palette, a gyroscope that allows users to roll the Apple Pencil Pro for precise control of shaped pen and brush tools, haptic feedback for certain actions, and Find My support. It is compatible with iPad Pro models with the M4 chip, iPad Air models with the M2 chip or newer, and the iPad mini with the A17 Pro chip.