Apple Labor Day Sales Include Year's Best Prices on AirPods, iPads, MacBooks, and More

Disney+

disney plus blue image
Disney has introduced a new promotion on its streaming service this month, offering a bundle of Disney+ (with ads), Hulu (with ads), and ESPN Unlimited for $29.99 per month for your first year. This offer represents a savings of over 39 percent on the bundle, and after your first year ends it will return to the then-current monthly price unless cancelled.

39% OFF
Disney+/Hulu/ESPN Bundle for $29.99/Month

Additionally, you can save on the Disney+/Hulu/ESPN Unlimited Premium Bundle, which is the ad-free option for Disney+ and Hulu. This is priced at $38.99 per month for your first year, down from $44.99 per month.

AirPods

airpods pro 2 blue
You can get the AirPods 4 for $89.99 (matched at Best Buy), down from $129.00, which is a match of the all-time low price on this model. This is the base model without Active Noise Cancellation, but that model is also on sale for about $40 off for Labor Day.

$39 OFF
AirPods 4 for $89.99

$40 OFF
AirPods 4 (ANC) for $138.99

Sonos

sonos fathers day blue
Sonos kicked off an end-of-summer sale this week, providing up to 20 percent off select audio accessories. This includes discounts on popular products like the Sonos Ace headphones, Move 2 speaker, Beam soundbar, Roam 2 Bluetooth speaker, and more. This sale is set to last through September 6.

UP TO 20% OFF
Sonos Labor Day Sale

MacBook Air

m4 macbook air blue 2
Amazon is hosting massive discounts across the entire M4 MacBook Air lineup for Labor Day, with deals that represent all-time lows across every model of the computer. In total, you'll find $200 off the M4 MacBook Air notebook right now, with both 13-inch and 15-inch models on sale.

Prices start at $799.00 for the 13-inch 256GB model, down from $999.00. If you're looking for the larger model, you can get the 15-inch 256GB computer for $999.00, down from $1,199.00.

$200 OFF
13-inch M4 MacBook Air (256GB) for $799.00

$200 OFF
15-inch M4 MacBook Air (256GB) for $999.00

iPad Mini

ipad mini 7 blue 2
Amazon this week is providing low prices on multiple models of the iPad mini 7, starting at $399.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi tablet, down from $499.00. Colors on sale at this price include Purple, Space Gray, and Blue.

Compared to past sales, this is about $20 higher than the all-time low price and a solid second-best option, considering we haven't seen that record low price return since Prime Day. You can also get the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 7 for $499.00, which is another $100 discount and available in multiple colors.

$100 OFF
128GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 7 for $399.00

$100 OFF
256GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 7 for $499.00

$100 OFF
512GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 7 for $699.00

iPad Air

ipad air blue
We're tracking record low prices across the entire M3 iPad Air lineup for Labor Day, with discounts available at both Amazon and Best Buy. This sale includes savings on both Wi-Fi and cellular models of the tablet.

Prices start at $449.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi 11-inch M3 iPad Air, down from $599.00. Across the board these are all $150 discounts on the M3 iPad Air, and each one is a best-ever price for the tablet.

$150 OFF
11-inch M3 iPad Air (128GB Wi-Fi) for $449.00

$150 OFF
13-inch M3 iPad Air (128GB Wi-Fi) for $649.00

You'll also find many cellular models on sale at $150 off right now. The 128GB cellular 11-inch iPad Air is available for $599.00 and the 128GB cellular 13-inch iPad Air is available for $799.00, both representing record low prices.

MacBook Pro

m3 macbook pro blue
Amazon and Best Buy are both discounting Apple's 14-inch M4 MacBook Pro to record low prices this week, offering $300 off select models of the computer.

Starting with the 10-core 16GB RAM/512GB 14-inch M4 MacBook Pro, you can get this model for $1,299.00 [Amazon/Best Buy], down from $1,599.00. This is the entry-level model of the M4 MacBook Pro, and it's never dropped below this price.

$300 OFF
M4 14-inch MacBook Pro (512GB) for $1,299.00

You can also get both 1TB 14-inch M4 MacBook Pro on sale this week. The 10-core 16GB RAM/1TB model is available for $1,499.00 [Amazon/Best Buy] and the 10-core 24GB RAM/1TB model is available for $1,699.00 [Amazon/Best Buy]. Both of these are also $300 discounts and record low prices on each computer.

$300 OFF
M4 14-inch MacBook Pro (16GB/1TB) for $1,499.00

$300 OFF
M4 14-inch MacBook Pro (24GB/1TB) for $1,699.00

AirTag

airtag blue
You can get the AirTag 4-Pack for $69.99 on Amazon, down from $99.00. This is one of the lowest prices we've seen on the accessory since July, and you can find the 1-Pack on sale as well on Amazon, available for $22.99, down from $29.00.

$29 OFF
AirTag 4-Pack for $69.99

Apple Pencil Pro

apple pencil pro blue
Amazon has the Apple Pencil Pro on sale for $99.00, down from $129.00. This is a match for the record low price on the Apple Pencil Pro.

$30 OFF
Apple Pencil Pro for $99.00

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

