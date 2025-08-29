Apple Labor Day Sales Include Year's Best Prices on AirPods, iPads, MacBooks, and More

Labor Day weekend is here and numerous retailers have kicked off sales that should be advantageous for anyone shopping around for Apple products and related accessories. In this article we've rounded up some of the best Labor Day deals for Apple devices, also including discounts on charging accessories, headphones, speakers, and more.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



Disney+



Disney has introduced a new promotion on its streaming service this month, offering a bundle of Disney+ (with ads), Hulu (with ads), and ESPN Unlimited for $29.99 per month for your first year. This offer represents a savings of over 39 percent on the bundle, and after your first year ends it will return to the then-current monthly price unless cancelled.

Additionally, you can save on the Disney+/Hulu/ESPN Unlimited Premium Bundle, which is the ad-free option for Disney+ and Hulu. This is priced at $38.99 per month for your first year, down from $44.99 per month.



AirPods



You can get the AirPods 4 for $89.99 (matched at Best Buy), down from $129.00, which is a match of the all-time low price on this model. This is the base model without Active Noise Cancellation, but that model is also on sale for about $40 off for Labor Day.

Sonos



Sonos kicked off an end-of-summer sale this week, providing up to 20 percent off select audio accessories. This includes discounts on popular products like the Sonos Ace headphones, Move 2 speaker, Beam soundbar, Roam 2 Bluetooth speaker, and more. This sale is set to last through September 6.

MacBook Air



Amazon is hosting massive discounts across the entire M4 MacBook Air lineup for Labor Day, with deals that represent all-time lows across every model of the computer. In total, you'll find $200 off the M4 MacBook Air notebook right now, with both 13-inch and 15-inch models on sale.

Prices start at $799.00 for the 13-inch 256GB model, down from $999.00. If you're looking for the larger model, you can get the 15-inch 256GB computer for $999.00, down from $1,199.00.

iPad Mini



Amazon this week is providing low prices on multiple models of the iPad mini 7, starting at $399.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi tablet, down from $499.00. Colors on sale at this price include Purple, Space Gray, and Blue.

Compared to past sales, this is about $20 higher than the all-time low price and a solid second-best option, considering we haven't seen that record low price return since Prime Day. You can also get the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 7 for $499.00, which is another $100 discount and available in multiple colors.

iPad Air



We're tracking record low prices across the entire M3 iPad Air lineup for Labor Day, with discounts available at both Amazon and Best Buy. This sale includes savings on both Wi-Fi and cellular models of the tablet.

Prices start at $449.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi 11-inch M3 iPad Air, down from $599.00. Across the board these are all $150 discounts on the M3 iPad Air, and each one is a best-ever price for the tablet.

You'll also find many cellular models on sale at $150 off right now. The 128GB cellular 11-inch iPad Air is available for $599.00 and the 128GB cellular 13-inch iPad Air is available for $799.00, both representing record low prices.



MacBook Pro



Amazon and Best Buy are both discounting Apple's 14-inch M4 MacBook Pro to record low prices this week, offering $300 off select models of the computer.

Starting with the 10-core 16GB RAM/512GB 14-inch M4 MacBook Pro, you can get this model for $1,299.00 [Amazon/Best Buy], down from $1,599.00. This is the entry-level model of the M4 MacBook Pro, and it's never dropped below this price.

You can also get both 1TB 14-inch M4 MacBook Pro on sale this week. The 10-core 16GB RAM/1TB model is available for $1,499.00 [Amazon/Best Buy] and the 10-core 24GB RAM/1TB model is available for $1,699.00 [Amazon/Best Buy]. Both of these are also $300 discounts and record low prices on each computer.

AirTag



You can get the AirTag 4-Pack for $69.99 on Amazon, down from $99.00. This is one of the lowest prices we've seen on the accessory since July, and you can find the 1-Pack on sale as well on Amazon, available for $22.99, down from $29.00.

Apple Pencil Pro



Amazon has the Apple Pencil Pro on sale for $99.00, down from $129.00. This is a match for the record low price on the Apple Pencil Pro.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.