Apple Invites App Now Offers Home Screen Widget

Apple today updated the Apple Invites app, introducing a new widget that can be added to the Home Screen. Apple says that the widget can be used to count down to your next event.



After updating to the latest version of the Apple Invites app, you can add the new widget to your ‌Home Screen‌ by long pressing, tapping on Edit, and then choosing the "Add Widget" option.

There are three widget sizes, including small, medium, and large. The widgets are all the same, and are designed to tell you how many days there are remaining until an upcoming event.

Tapping on a created event opens up the Invites app where you can see more information about it.

Apple introduced the Invites app back in February, and it has received a few updates since then. Invites is an event planning app that supports creating custom invitations with unique background images, fonts, and relevant information like directions and weather.

Invites is free to download, but it is an iCloud+ service, which means an ‌iCloud‌+ subscription is needed to create an event. ‌iCloud‌+ is Apple's paid ‌iCloud‌ storage upgrade option, with plans starting at $0.99 per month.

The Invites app can be downloaded from the App Store for free. [Direct Link]