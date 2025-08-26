Apple Designed Interactive Logo for September 9 Event

Apple created a unique interactive Apple logo for its September 9 event, which can be interacted with on the main Apple.com website. The website currently features an animated Apple logo front and center, which changes when touched.

apple event september 2025 interactive logo
On an iPhone or an iPad, holding a finger over the Apple logo shifts it to a darker orange the longer you hold, and when swiping, the colors will change and follow your finger. On the Mac, you can use a mouse or a trackpad for the same effect.

The Apple logo for the "Awe Dropping" event is designed to look like a thermal map or the output that you might see on a thermal camera. The colors change from shades of blue to shades of orange, perhaps a nod to the new ‌iPhone‌ colors that are expected.


Rumors suggest the iPhone 17 Pro models could be available in orange and dark blue, while the iPhone 17 Air is expected to come in a light blue shade.

Apple used to do interactive augmented reality Apple logo designs that could be projected into the room with you, but the company stopped doing that in 2023. Since then, Apple has created animated Apple logos, some of which can be interacted with on the Apple.com website.

The upcoming September 9 event will see Apple unveiling new iPhones and Apple Watch models, and perhaps a new version of the AirPods Pro. It's set to take place at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time.

Popular Stories

AirPods Pro 3 Heart Rate Tracking Feature

AirPods Pro 3 Expected to Launch This Year With Key New Feature

Sunday August 24, 2025 7:16 am PDT by
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman expects Apple to release new AirPods Pro this year, and he said the earbuds will have a key new feature: heart rate monitoring. From his Power On newsletter today, with emphasis added:As for Apple's other devices, there's a lot in the fall pipeline — though many of the new products are only incremental upgrades. There will be Apple Watch updates, faster Vision...
Read Full Article73 comments
iPhone 17 Pro on Desk Centered 1

iPhone 17 Pro Coming Soon With These 12 New Features

Sunday August 24, 2025 6:00 am PDT by
Apple's iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max should be unveiled in a few more weeks, and there are plenty of rumors about the devices. In his Power On newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman corroborated a rumor that iPhone 17 Pro models will be "available in an orange color." Below, we recap key changes rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro models: Aluminum frame: iPhone 17 Pro models are...
Read Full Article46 comments
Alleged iPhone 17 Pro Antenna Design

Two All-New iPhone 17 Colors Seemingly Confirmed

Monday August 25, 2025 4:22 am PDT by
Apple will offer the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max in a new orange color, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Gurman made the claim in the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, adding that the new iPhone 17 Air – replacing the iPhone 16 Plus – will come in a new light blue color. We've heard multiple rumors about a new iPhone 17 Pro color being a shade of orange. The ...
Read Full Article59 comments
iPhone 17 Air Thumb 2 Blue Electric Boogaloo

Apple Has Reportedly Considered Releasing iPhone 17 Air Bumper Case

Sunday August 24, 2025 12:40 pm PDT by
Apple has "considered" releasing a bumper case for the upcoming iPhone 17 Air, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Similar to the bumper case that Apple introduced for the iPhone 4 in 2010, Gurman said the iPhone 17 Air version of the case would cover the edges of the device, but not the back of it. Those bumper cases were made of rubber. Given that the iPhone 17 Air is expected to have ...
Read Full Article90 comments
Apple Watch Ultra 2 Complications

Apple Watch Ultra 3 Just Weeks Away: Eight Reasons to Upgrade

Wednesday August 20, 2025 6:44 am PDT by
We're only weeks away from Apple's annual iPhone event – rumored to take place on September 9 – and along with the new iPhone 17 series, we're going to get a new version of the Apple Watch Ultra for the first time since 2023. By the time the Ultra 3 is unveiled, it will have been two years since the previous model arrived. The intervening period has left plenty of room for enhancements,...
Read Full Article75 comments
maxresdefault

The MacRumors Show: Apple Watch Series 11 and Ultra 3 or Wait for Next Year?

Friday August 22, 2025 9:15 am PDT by
On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we talk through what to expect from the Apple Watch SE 3, Series 11, and Ultra 3, and whether it's worth holding off on an upgrade until next year. Subscribe to The MacRumors Show YouTube channel for more videos The third-generation Apple Watch SE is rumored to feature a larger display (perhaps like the Apple Watch Series 7), the S11 chip, and...
Read Full Article37 comments

Top Rated Comments

SamRyouji Avatar
SamRyouji
36 minutes ago at 09:55 am
It's a heat map. Maybe something has to do with improved cooling also? If it is, that would be very nice, especially for someone who's gaming a lot like me.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
I am Sampson Avatar
I am Sampson
33 minutes ago at 09:58 am
Shame, the interactive marks don’t remain long enough to draw a penis. T.T.P. is perhaps infinite.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
wxguy1 Avatar
wxguy1
25 minutes ago at 10:06 am
Built-in FLIR sensor to watch your phone heat up while wirelessly charging. /s
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
darthbane2k Avatar
darthbane2k
23 minutes ago at 10:07 am
I used to get excited with the type of announcements. Those days are long gone. There’s no awe and no sense of surprise. With Tim Cook’s Apple we already know what we’re getting 12 months in advance.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MrAR Avatar
MrAR
27 minutes ago at 10:04 am
Or maybe like my wife just said, the temperature measurement of the new AirPods Pro 3?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
cogzero Avatar
cogzero
21 minutes ago at 10:09 am
It's a simulation of the screen when you try to fold this year's iPhone.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
