Apple Designed Interactive Logo for September 9 Event

Apple created a unique interactive Apple logo for its September 9 event, which can be interacted with on the main Apple.com website. The website currently features an animated Apple logo front and center, which changes when touched.



On an iPhone or an iPad, holding a finger over the Apple logo shifts it to a darker orange the longer you hold, and when swiping, the colors will change and follow your finger. On the Mac, you can use a mouse or a trackpad for the same effect.

The Apple logo for the "Awe Dropping" event is designed to look like a thermal map or the output that you might see on a thermal camera. The colors change from shades of blue to shades of orange, perhaps a nod to the new ‌iPhone‌ colors that are expected.

Rumors suggest the iPhone 17 Pro models could be available in orange and dark blue, while the iPhone 17 Air is expected to come in a light blue shade.

Apple used to do interactive augmented reality Apple logo designs that could be projected into the room with you, but the company stopped doing that in 2023. Since then, Apple has created animated Apple logos, some of which can be interacted with on the Apple.com website.

The upcoming September 9 event will see Apple unveiling new iPhones and Apple Watch models, and perhaps a new version of the AirPods Pro. It's set to take place at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time.