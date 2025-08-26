Apple Announces Fourth Store in India

Apple is launching a new retail store location in India, with Apple Koregaon Park set to open on Thursday, September 4 at 1:00 p.m. local time.



Apple Koregaon Park is located in Pune, in the state of Maharashtra. Apple already has two retail store locations that are operational in India, including one in Mumbai and one in New Delhi.

Earlier this week, Apple announced a third store located in Bengaluru, which will open two days before Apple Koregaon Park. Apple Koregaon Park will be Apple's fourth retail store in India when it opens.

"Namaskar, Pune," reads Apple's store announcement for the location. "The first Apple Store in the city opens its doors soon. We can't wait to see your vibrant ideas come to life at Apple Koregaon Park."

Apple is using the same peacock-feathered Apple logo for Apple Koregaon Park that it is using for the Hebbal store in Bengaluru, with a wallpaper available from Apple's website.

Apple launched its first two stores in India back in 2023, after launching the online store in the country in 2020.