Amazon Discounts AirPods 4 to $89.99 and AirPods Pro 2 to $169 [Updated]
Amazon this weekend has a pair of solid discounts on the AirPods 4 and AirPods Pro 2, providing up to $80 off these headphones.
You can get the AirPods 4 for $89.99 (matched at Best Buy), down from $129.00, which is a match of the all-time low price on this model. This is the base model without Active Noise Cancellation.
The AirPods Pro 2 are on sale for $169.00 (matched at Best Buy), down from $249.00. Compared to previous record low prices, this is just about $20 higher, and one of the best prices we've tracked since that low price was available in July.
Both models have an estimated August 28 delivery date for most residences in the United States. If you live in a select location, and have a Prime membership, you may have access to free same-day shipping as well.
If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.
Update: We've updated this article to highlight a new and lower price on the AirPods 4 at Amazon.
