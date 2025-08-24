Amazon Discounts AirPods 4 to $89.99 and AirPods Pro 2 to $169 [Updated]

Amazon this weekend has a pair of solid discounts on the AirPods 4 and AirPods Pro 2, providing up to $80 off these headphones.

You can get the AirPods 4 for $89.99 (matched at Best Buy), down from $129.00, which is a match of the all-time low price on this model. This is the base model without Active Noise Cancellation.

$39 OFF
AirPods 4 for $89.99

The AirPods Pro 2 are on sale for $169.00 (matched at Best Buy), down from $249.00. Compared to previous record low prices, this is just about $20 higher, and one of the best prices we've tracked since that low price was available in July.

$80 OFF
AirPods Pro 2 for $169.00

Both models have an estimated August 28 delivery date for most residences in the United States. If you live in a select location, and have a Prime membership, you may have access to free same-day shipping as well.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

Update: We've updated this article to highlight a new and lower price on the AirPods 4 at Amazon.

