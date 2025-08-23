OPPO Responds to Apple's Trade Secrets Lawsuit

Apple on Thursday filed a lawsuit against its former employee Chen Shi, as well as the companies OPPO and InnoPeak Technology, over alleged trade secret misappropriation. Apple alleges that Shi "conspired to steal Apple's trade secrets relating to Apple Watch and to disclose them to his new employers, OPPO and InnoPeak."



OPPO is a Chinese company that sells smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, and other devices, while California-based InnoPeak Technology says it "performs cutting-edge research in smartphone technologies."

A spokesperson for OPPO has since shared the following statement with MacRumors:

We are aware of the recent lawsuit filed by Apple in California and have carefully reviewed the allegations in Apple's complaint. We have found no evidence establishing any connection between these allegations and the employee's conduct during his employment at OPPO. OPPO respects the trade secrets of all companies, including Apple, and OPPO has not misappropriated Apple's trade secrets. OPPO will actively cooperate with the legal process, and we are confident that fair judicial proceedings will clarify the facts.

