OPPO Responds to Apple's Trade Secrets Lawsuit

Apple on Thursday filed a lawsuit against its former employee Chen Shi, as well as the companies OPPO and InnoPeak Technology, over alleged trade secret misappropriation. Apple alleges that Shi "conspired to steal Apple's trade secrets relating to Apple Watch and to disclose them to his new employers, OPPO and InnoPeak."

OPPO is a Chinese company that sells smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, and other devices, while California-based InnoPeak Technology says it "performs cutting-edge research in smartphone technologies."

A spokesperson for OPPO has since shared the following statement with MacRumors:

We are aware of the recent lawsuit filed by Apple in California and have carefully reviewed the allegations in Apple's complaint. We have found no evidence establishing any connection between these allegations and the employee's conduct during his employment at OPPO.

OPPO respects the trade secrets of all companies, including Apple, and OPPO has not misappropriated Apple's trade secrets. OPPO will actively cooperate with the legal process, and we are confident that fair judicial proceedings will clarify the facts.

Top Rated Comments

turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
54 minutes ago at 08:47 am
I'm just glad Apple doesn't use IP from other companies without the rights to do so.

Oh wait ...

Careful throwing stones in the liquid glass house.



Attachment Image
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Roller Avatar
Roller
53 minutes ago at 08:48 am

Like Apple in general do this without any evidence
Did you even bother to read the previous article or the lawsuit summary before posting? Apple claims that Shi downloaded confidential documents to a USB drive and promised to provide material to a competitor. Or are you simply believing their denial, which any company would do in this situation?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
haunebu Avatar
haunebu
47 minutes ago at 08:54 am
Stop hiring Chinese nationals. It's become such a huge problem across the defense industry, technology corporations, and countless other examples. American universities welcome Chinese students (and revenue from the CCP) with open arms, only for them to absorb and frequently steal as much intellectual property as they can get their hands on and flee back to China. It's ridiculous. Time to stop rolling out the red carpet for these people.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
nfl46 Avatar
nfl46
36 minutes ago at 09:04 am
Lol. Suuuuure Oppo! We believe you!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
adrianlondon Avatar
adrianlondon
44 minutes ago at 08:57 am

no evidence establishing any connection between these allegations and the employee's conduct during his employment at OPPO
They're probably correct. All the guy's dodginess seems to have been in the period between him accepting the job at OPPO and him actually starting.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
thenewperson Avatar
thenewperson
37 minutes ago at 09:04 am

I'm just glad Apple doesn't use IP from other companies without the rights to do so.

Oh wait ...

Careful throwing stones in the liquid glass house.


Those companies are free to sue them ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
