Apple Sues Ex-Employee Who Allegedly Stole Apple Watch Secrets for Chinese Rival Oppo

by

Apple today filed a lawsuit in Northern California against Chen Shi, a former employee who left Apple and took a job at Chinese smartphone maker Oppo. According to Apple, Shi stole trade secrets relating to Apple Watch development and provided the information to Oppo.

apple watch series 10 prime day 2025
Shi was a "highly compensated Sensor System Architect" at Apple from January 2020 to June 2025, which meant he had access to "valuable trade secret information," including the Apple Watch design, development documentation, internal specifications, and product roadmap.

Apple says that Shi told the company he was returning to China to care for his elderly parents, with no mention that he had accepted a position at Oppo. While in the process of leaving Apple, Shi allegedly collected sensitive Apple Watch documents and attended "dozens" of one-on-one meetings with Apple Watch technical team members to "learn about their ongoing research and development efforts."

Three days before leaving Apple, Shi downloaded 63 files from Apple's protected Box folder and transferred them to a USB drive. After downloading the files, he searched for information on how to wipe a MacBook and whether someone could see if he'd opened a file on a shared drive. Further, Shi sent a message to his Oppo employers letting them know that he would "collect as much information as possible" to share with them, specifically sourcing data on heart rate sensing methods. At Oppo, Shi is now leading a team that is developing sensing technology.

Apple is asking for an injunction prohibiting Oppo and Shi from using or disclosing Apple's trade secrets, restitution, damages, punitive damages, and attorneys' fees.

Top Rated Comments

Adoniram Avatar
Adoniram
21 minutes ago at 11:25 am
What good does suing him do? He's in China, will never return, and China will never pursue him there (he likely got highly rewarded, both at Oppo and within the CCP).
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
canpoyrazoglu Avatar
canpoyrazoglu
22 minutes ago at 11:23 am
I don't understand how otherwise really smart people do these apparently dumb things.

I mean you have a good, respected job, you are paid well, this would be the possibly the dumbest way to destroy your career and potentially life.

Sure they might have gotten a better offer in some aspect, but was it worth it? Time will show.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DocMultimedia Avatar
DocMultimedia
28 minutes ago at 11:17 am
And that was a smart Apple employee? "Siri, how do I steal Apple technologies?"
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
CapitalIdea Avatar
CapitalIdea
7 minutes ago at 11:39 am
Since they appear to have a paper trail and Oppo was fine with him doing this, I wouldn't feel bad if Apple absolutely buried Oppo legally.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments