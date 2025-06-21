iOS 26's New Battery Life Mode Available Only on These iPhone Models

Last week, we reported that iOS 26 introduces an opt-in Adaptive Power Mode on the iPhone, alongside the existing Low Power Mode.



Apple says that Adaptive Power Mode can make "small performance adjustments" when necessary to extend an iPhone's battery life, including slightly lowering the display brightness or allowing some activities to "take a little longer."

The full description of Adaptive Power Mode, from the first iOS 26 beta:

When your battery usage is higher than usual, iPhone can make small performance adjustments to extend your battery life, including slightly lowering the display brightness or allowing some activities to take a little longer. Low Power Mode may turn on at 20%.

iOS 26 is compatible with the iPhone 11 series and newer, but unfortunately Adaptive Power Mode is only available on the iPhone 15 Pro models and newer. This is because the AI-powered feature requires an iPhone that supports Apple Intelligence.



We have confirmed that Adaptive Power Mode is not available on the iPhone 14 Pro and below.

The feature is available on the following iPhone models:

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 16e

iPhone 16

iPhone 16 Plus

iPhone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 Pro Max

Adaptive Power Mode could end up being especially beneficial on the rumored iPhone 17 Air, which is expected to have an ultra-thin design that will limit the size of the device's battery. Still, Apple reportedly plans to release an iPhone 17 Air battery case.

Adaptive Power Mode is turned off by default. The option can be turned on continuously in the Settings app under Battery → Power Mode.

iOS 26 is currently in beta. The update will likely be released in September.