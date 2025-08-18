Apple Card Offers 5% Cash Back at Select Gas and ChargePoint Stations

Through September 15, you can get 5% Daily Cash when you use the Apple Card via Apple Pay to purchase gas at Exxon and Mobil stations across the United States.



The cash-back offer is also available at qualifying ChargePoint stations for electric vehicles.

5% Daily Cash is limited to $500 in combined Exxon, Mobil, and ChargePoint purchases, meaning that the maximum cash back you can receive from this offer is $25.

Ordinarily, the Apple Card offers 3% Daily Cash for Exxon, Mobil, and ChargePoint purchases, which is already above the standard 2% Daily Cash that is offered for most purchases made with the Apple Card via Apple Pay.

When using the physical Apple Card, Daily Cash is limited to 1%, so make sure to use the digital version in your iPhone's Wallet app.

The "summer road trip" promotion began on August 15.

Apple's credit card remains available in the U.S. only.