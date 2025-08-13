Apple Reportedly Planning to Offer In-Store iPad Repairs

Apple is preparing to offer in-store iPad repairs for the first time, according to French site iGeneration.



The report claims that by the end of 2025, around 30 Apple Stores will be able to carry out certain ‌iPad‌ repairs directly with on-site technicians. The participating stores will be mostly located in the United States.

Today, Apple resolves ‌iPad‌ hardware problems in Apple Stores by simply offering a complete replacement of the device, often with a quote at the maximum out-of-warranty price. The faulty or broken device is then sent to a repair center.

The final invoice is apparently often revised down since the repair subcontractor only replaces the damaged part, but an accurate picture of the final repair price is not provided during the customer's first appointment at the Genius Bar. Apple is now seemingly looking to overhaul this system starting in September, providing exact quotes just like it does for iPhone and Mac repairs.

Earlier this year, Apple announced that its Self Service Repair program would expand to the ‌iPad‌ lineup for the first time.