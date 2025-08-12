Apple Watch Swollen Battery Settlement Payments Arriving This Week

U.S. Apple Watch owners who signed up to receive a payment from an Apple lawsuit settlement over swollen batteries have started receiving their money this week.



The lawsuit was filed in 2021, but Apple agreed to pay a $20 million settlement in January of this year to avoid further legal fees. Apple Watch Series 1, Series 2, and Series 3 owners had until April 10 to submit claims, but anyone who had reported a battery swelling issue to Apple was automatically eligible for a payment.

Payments are being distributed in the form of a prepaid Mastercard, so if you receive an unexpected email about the Smith et.al v. Apple Inc. Settlement with an included prepaid card, that's what it is. Apple Watch owners were supposed to receive $20 minimum with the potential for more based on the number of claims, and one Reddit user said they received a little over $25.

The lawsuit suggested that early Apple Watch models had a design defect with the battery and the display. Battery swelling could put pressure on the Apple Watch face, causing the display to detach. The plaintiffs claimed that this led to operational failures and injuries from the "razor-sharp edges" of broken screens.

Apple was accused of knowing about the defect and selling the Apple Watch models anyway, with the plaintiffs seeking general, special, incidental, statutory, punitive, and consequential damages, as well as the costs for replacing their Apple Watches. While Apple settled, the company denies any wrongdoing and denies that the Apple Watches had issues.