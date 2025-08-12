Apple Arcade Gets New NFL and Jeopardy Games and More Next Month

Apple today announced that three additional games will be added to the Apple Arcade library on Thursday, September 4, including new NFL and Jeopardy! titles.
Just in time for the start of the upcoming NFL season on September 4, NFL Retro Bowl '26 features authentic NFL players and rosters with retro styling. In this year's version of the game, there is a new Retro Bowl Championship Leaderboard that tasks players with competing against each other in weekly matchups, in line with the NFL schedule.
Jeopardy! Daily brings a version of the beloved quiz show to Apple Arcade across the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro.
The third new game coming to Apple Arcade next month is My Talking Tom Friends+, which lets kids care for virtual pets and more.
Apple Arcade is a subscription service that provides access to hundreds of games across the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro. All of the games are free of ads and in-app purchases. In the U.S., Apple Arcade costs $6.99 per month, and it is also bundled with other Apple services in all Apple One plans.
With iOS 26, Apple is bringing several new features to the AirPods, making them more useful than before. The added functionality will be available this fall when Apple releases iOS 26 and updated AirPods firmware, but you can test everything new right now.
Camera Remote
The AirPods can be used as a camera remote for the Camera app or third-party iOS camera apps. You'll need to enable the...
The iPhone 17 series is now just weeks away. Apple's iPhone 17 event this year is rumored to be scheduled for Tuesday, September 9. If Apple follows the traditional pattern, iPhone 17 pre-orders would begin on the Friday, September 12. The new devices would then likely reach customers and retail stores the following Friday, September 19.
If you're in the market for a new iPhone this year, or ...
There's just about a month to go until Apple unveils the Apple Watch Series 11 models at its September event. Last year we got display upgrades, and this year, there could be new health features. We've recapped all of the current Apple Watch Series 11 rumors for a quick preview of what might be coming.
Faster Chip
Apple is likely planning to introduce an updated S11 chip that offers a more...
Apple's rumored new more affordable MacBook could have a starting price as low as $599 and launch as soon as this year, according to a new report out of Asia.
We first learned of Apple's low-cost MacBook plans in late June, when analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said the company was developing a "more affordable" 13-inch laptop that would compete with Chromebooks and drive MacBook purchases, though he...
As previously announced, this Saturday will be the final day of business for Apple Bristol in Bristol, England and Apple Parkland in Dalian, China.
The relocated Apple Touchwood Centre near Birmingham
Both of the stores will be permanently closing tomorrow, for landlord-related reasons. Apple Bristol is closing due to the landlord's redevelopment plans at the Cabot Circus Shopping Centre, and ...
Apple is continuing to tweak the way that the Liquid Glass design looks ahead of the iOS 26 launch, and the latest beta makes a change to the Lock Screen.
The Lock Screen clock has been updated with additional transparency, allowing more of the background to peek through.
Beta 6 on left, beta 5 on right
The clock also has more of a 3D, floating look, which is in line with the rest of the ...
Despite being over two years old, Apple's AirPods Pro 2 still dominate the premium wireless‑earbud space, thanks to a potent mix of top‑tier audio, class‑leading noise cancellation, and Apple's habit of delivering major new features through software updates. Rumors suggest AirPods Pro 3 could arrive as soon as September 2025 alongside the iPhone 17 lineup, giving prospective AirPods...
The calendar has turned to August, and that means the iPhone 17 series is just one month away. Apple has yet to officially announce an event, but it has been rumored that the devices will be announced on Tuesday, September 9.
Below is the August 2025 edition of our iPhone 17 Pro rumor recap, for an up-to-date overview of what to...
Biggest design overhaul since iOS 7 with Liquid Glass, plus new Apple Intelligence features and improvements to Messages, Phone, Safari, Shortcuts, and more. Developer beta available now ahead of public beta in July.