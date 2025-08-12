Apple Arcade Gets New NFL and Jeopardy Games and More Next Month

Apple today announced that three additional games will be added to the Apple Arcade library on Thursday, September 4, including new NFL and Jeopardy! titles.



Just in time for the start of the upcoming NFL season on September 4, NFL Retro Bowl '26 features authentic NFL players and rosters with retro styling. In this year's version of the game, there is a new Retro Bowl Championship Leaderboard that tasks players with competing against each other in weekly matchups, in line with the NFL schedule.

Jeopardy! Daily brings a version of the beloved quiz show to Apple Arcade across the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro.



The third new game coming to Apple Arcade next month is My Talking Tom Friends+, which lets kids care for virtual pets and more.

In addition, many existing Apple Arcade games like Hello Kitty Island Adventure and Disney Dreamlight Valley Arcade Edition will be receiving updates next month with refreshed in-game content, according to Apple.

Apple Arcade is a subscription service that provides access to hundreds of games across the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro. All of the games are free of ads and in-app purchases. In the U.S., Apple Arcade costs $6.99 per month, and it is also bundled with other Apple services in all Apple One plans.

Apple Arcade can be accessed through the App Store, and in the new Apple Games app.