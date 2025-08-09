Best Apple Deals of the Week: Record Low Prices Hit iPad Air, MacBook Air, and More

by

Many popular Apple products received all-time low prices this week, including the M4 MacBook Air, M4 MacBook Pro, M3 iPad Air, and iPad mini 7. We're also tracking great discounts on the AirPods 4 and AirPods Pro 2 right now.

iPad Air

ipad air blue

  • What's the deal? Get $150 off M3 iPad Air
  • Where can I get it? Amazon and Best Buy
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$150 OFF
11-inch M3 iPad Air (128GB Wi-Fi) for $449.00

$150 OFF
13-inch M3 iPad Air (128GB Wi-Fi) for $649.00

This week we began tracking new record low prices across the entire M3 iPad Air lineup, with discounts available at both Amazon and Best Buy. These massive $150 discounts beat the previous all-time lows tracked during Prime Day by about $30.

iPad Mini

ipad mini 7 blue 2

  • What's the deal? Get $100 off iPad mini 7
  • Where can I get it? Amazon and Best Buy

$100 OFF
iPad mini 7 for $399.00

Amazon and Best Buy are both offering $100 off the iPad mini 7 this week, which is a solid second-best price on the tablet.

AirPods

airpods pro 2 blue

  • What's the deal? Get up to $80 off AirPods
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$30 OFF
AirPods 4 for $99.00

$80 OFF
AirPods Pro 2 for $169.00

Amazon this week has solid second-best prices on the AirPods 4 and AirPods Pro 2, and both deals are still available right now.

M4 MacBook Air

m4 macbook air blue 2

  • What's the deal? Get $200 off M4 MacBook Air
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$200 OFF
13-inch M4 MacBook Air (256GB) for $799.00

$200 OFF
15-inch M4 MacBook Air (256GB) for $999.00

Amazon this week introduced a new record low price across the entire M4 MacBook Air lineup, and you can still get the 13-inch M4 MacBook Air (256GB) for just $799.00, plus many other deals.

M4 MacBook Pro

m3 macbook pro blue

  • What's the deal? Get up to $436 off M4 MacBook Pro
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$300 OFF
14-inch M4 MacBook Pro (512GB) for $1,299.00

Continuing this week's theme of steep MacBook-related discounts, Amazon also has great deals on the M4 MacBook Pro right now. You'll find up to $436 off these computers, starting at $1,299.00 for the entry-level 14-inch model.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

