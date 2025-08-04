Amazon Has AirPods 4 for $99 and AirPods Pro 2 for $169

Today we're tracking a pair of deals on AirPods over at Amazon, with solid discounts on the AirPods 4 and AirPods Pro 2.

You can get the AirPods 4 for $99.00, down from $129.00, which is just $10 higher compared to the all-time low price we tracked during Prime Day. This is the base model without Active Noise Cancellation.

The AirPods Pro 2 are on sale for $169.00, down from $249.00. Compared to previous record low prices, this is just about $20 higher, and one of the best prices we've tracked since that low price was available during Prime Day.

Both models have an estimated August 9 delivery date for most residences in the United States. If you live in a select location, and have a Prime membership, you may have access to free same-day shipping as well.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.