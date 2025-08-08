Best Apple Deals of the Week: Record Low Prices Hit iPad Air, iPad Mini, MacBook Air, and More

Many popular Apple products received all-time low prices this week, including the M4 MacBook Air, M4 MacBook Pro, M3 iPad Air, and iPad mini 7. We're also tracking great discounts on the AirPods 4 and AirPods Pro 2 right now.

iPad Air

Get $150 off M3 iPad Air

Amazon and Best Buy



This week we began tracking new record low prices across the entire M3 iPad Air lineup, with discounts available at both Amazon and Best Buy. These massive $150 discounts beat the previous all-time lows tracked during Prime Day by about $30.



iPad Mini

Get $120 off iPad mini 7

Amazon and Best Buy

Amazon and Best Buy both brought back all-time low prices on the iPad mini 7 this week, with $120 in savings across the board on this lineup.



AirPods

Get up to $80 off AirPods

Amazon



Amazon this week has solid second-best prices on the AirPods 4 and AirPods Pro 2, and both deals are still available right now.



M4 MacBook Air

Get $200 off M4 MacBook Air

Amazon



Amazon this week introduced a new record low price across the entire M4 MacBook Air lineup, and you can still get the 13-inch M4 MacBook Air (256GB) for just $799.00, plus many other deals.



M4 MacBook Pro

Get up to $436 off M4 MacBook Pro

Amazon



Continuing this week's theme of steep MacBook-related discounts, Amazon also has great deals on the M4 MacBook Pro right now. You'll find up to $436 off these computers, starting at $1,299.00 for the entry-level 14-inch model.

