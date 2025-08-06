President Trump to Announce Apple Investment of $100 Billion in US Manufacturing

President Trump will today announce that Apple will invest an additional $100 billion to support manufacturing in the United States (via Bloomberg).



The announcement is reportedly set to include a new manufacturing program to bring more of Apple's supply chain into the U.S. Apple CEO Tim Cook will appear alongside the President later today.

Apple has already announced $500 billion for US manufacturing over the next four years, including a new server manufacturing plant in Houston, a supplier academy in Michigan, and additional spending with domestic suppliers. Today's $100 billion takes Apple's total commitment to $600 billion.

The Trump administration has had a contentious relationship with Apple, threatening 25% tariffs on the company if it failed to move iPhone manufacturing to the United States. The latest announcement appears to be a detente in the relationship between the administration and the company.