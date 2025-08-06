President Trump to Announce Apple Investment of $100 Billion in US Manufacturing
President Trump will today announce that Apple will invest an additional $100 billion to support manufacturing in the United States (via Bloomberg).
The announcement is reportedly set to include a new manufacturing program to bring more of Apple's supply chain into the U.S. Apple CEO Tim Cook will appear alongside the President later today.
Apple has already announced $500 billion for US manufacturing over the next four years, including a new server manufacturing plant in Houston, a supplier academy in Michigan, and additional spending with domestic suppliers. Today's $100 billion takes Apple's total commitment to $600 billion.
The Trump administration has had a contentious relationship with Apple, threatening 25% tariffs on the company if it failed to move iPhone manufacturing to the United States. The latest announcement appears to be a detente in the relationship between the administration and the company.
Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.
