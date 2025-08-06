President Trump to Announce Apple Investment of $100 Billion in US Manufacturing

by

President Trump will today announce that Apple will invest an additional $100 billion to support manufacturing in the United States (via Bloomberg).

apple park sunset
The announcement is reportedly set to include a new manufacturing program to bring more of Apple's supply chain into the U.S. Apple CEO Tim Cook will appear alongside the President later today.

Apple has already announced $500 billion for US manufacturing over the next four years, including a new server manufacturing plant in Houston, a supplier academy in Michigan, and additional spending with domestic suppliers. Today's $100 billion takes Apple's total commitment to $600 billion.

The Trump administration has had a contentious relationship with Apple, threatening 25% tariffs on the company if it failed to move iPhone manufacturing to the United States. The latest announcement appears to be a detente in the relationship between the administration and the company.

Read Full Article
Read Full Article
Read Full Article
Read Full Article
Read Full Article

Top Rated Comments

thiscatisfat Avatar
thiscatisfat
36 minutes ago at 06:40 am
We still want to see the Epstein files Donald.
Score: 13 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheLocNar Avatar
TheLocNar
41 minutes ago at 06:35 am
He announces a lot of stuff that never happens. ???
Score: 12 Votes (Like | Disagree)
nickf Avatar
nickf
38 minutes ago at 06:38 am
Trump will be gone in less than four years, so I'm assuming this is all just words for now, and for the forseeable future. And that's fine. (And if Trump hasn't gone by then, the US and Apple will have far, far bigger problems to deal with).
Score: 11 Votes (Like | Disagree)
senttoschool Avatar
senttoschool
35 minutes ago at 06:40 am
When are people going to realize that tariffs are a tax on poor people? The rich don't care about tariffs because they have more than enough wealth to absorb 15-30% increase. There are also way fewer rich people.

The vast majority of tariffs paid will come from poor people because even poor people need to eat, sleep, drive, buy goods.

It's another transfer of wealth. Tax the poor. Disguised as a way to bring back manufacturing (no one wants to work in factories sewing shoes).
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Gengar Avatar
Gengar
27 minutes ago at 06:49 am
Another attempted distraction from the Epstein Files.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
usersince86 Avatar
usersince86
38 minutes ago at 06:38 am
Here in Columbus and central Ohio, a few years ago Intel announced plans for a major facility. They continue to delay and reduce those plans.

Hopefully Apple will be able to follow through, but manufacturing high tech products (at a price people are willing to pay!) is a real challenge, as you guys already know.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments