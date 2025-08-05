Adobe Takes 40% Off Creative Cloud Pro for Your First Year

Adobe this week is offering first-time subscribers of the Adobe Creative Cloud Pro plan a 40 percent discount on the service. With this sale, you'll pay $41.99 per month for the plan, down from $69.99 per month, and this price will last through your first year.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Adobe. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

You can also choose to pay for the entire year upfront at the price of $467.93 per year, down from $779.88 per year. After your first year ends, your subscription will automatically renew at the standard rate unless you change or cancel the subscription. This sale ends August 17.

When signing up for Creative Cloud Pro, you gain access to more than 20 creative apps, including Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere Pro, Acrobat Pro, plus Adobe Firefly creative AI for images, video, and audio. You also get templates, cloud storage, and thousands of Adobe Fonts.

Adobe is also offering 40 percent off your first six months of Creative Cloud Pro for teams, priced at $59.99 per month, down from $99.99 per month. Finally, students and teachers can get Creative Cloud Pro for $29.99 per month for their first year, down from $69.99 per month.

Adobe's Creative Cloud Pro plan is basically the same as the previous "Creative Cloud All Apps" plan, with the addition of AI features. This includes unlimited access to AI image features and 4,000 monthly generative credits for premium AI video and audio features.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.