Apple Releases visionOS 2.6

Apple today released visionOS 2.6, the sixth update to the visionOS 2 operating system that came out in September. visionOS 2.6 comes two months after the launch of visionOS 2.5.



visionOS 2.6 can be downloaded on all Vision Pro headsets by navigating to the Settings app, selecting the General section, and choosing the Software Update option.

According to Apple's release notes, visionOS 2.6 focuses on bug fixes and under-the-hood improvements. There are no new features in the update.

