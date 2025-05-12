Apple Releases visionOS 2.5 With Vision Tab for Apple TV App

Apple today released visionOS 2.5, the fifth update to the visionOS 2 operating system that came out in September. visionOS 2.5 comes a little over a month after the launch of visionOS 2.4.



visionOS 2.5 can be downloaded on all Vision Pro headsets by navigating to the Settings app, selecting the General section, and choosing the Software Update option.

This release includes improvements and bug fixes, including a new Vision tab in the Apple TV app to easily discover and watch Apple Immersive Video and 3D movies available on Apple Vision Pro.

