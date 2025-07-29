Apple Argues DoJ Lawsuit Could Set 'Dangerous Precedent' for Tech Design

by

Apple today filed a response to the antitrust lawsuit it is facing from the United States Department of Justice, sharing rebuttals to the DoJ's claims and pointing out perceived flaws in the accusations outlined in the complaint.

Apple vs DOJ Feature
According to Apple, the DoJ's lawsuit has the potential to "set a dangerous precedent" that would allow the government to dictate the design and function of technology, plus it threatens "the very principles that set the iPhone apart" from competing devices.

As a recap, the DoJ filed an antitrust lawsuit against Apple in March 2024, accusing Apple of an illegal monopoly in the smartphone market. To back up its accusation, the DOJ provided five examples of instances where Apple's decisions stifled competition and locked consumers into the ‌iPhone‌ ecosystem.

  • Super apps - The DoJ claims that Apple blocks apps that offer "broad functionality," like WeChat or apps that offer mini games and other multi-app features.
  • Cloud streaming - Apple has been accused of suppressing cloud streaming games by preventing them from being available on the App Store.
  • Messaging apps - The DoJ took issue with the lack of an iMessage app for Android, the green bubble vs. blue bubble separation, and Apple's delayed support for RCS. The DoJ also believes that third-party apps should be able to send and receive SMS messages in lieu of the Messages app.
  • Smartwatches - Apple is accused of restricting key functions from third-party smartwatches, preventing ‌iPhone‌ users from getting Apple Watch-like functionality from watches with "better user interfaces and services." The DoJ has also complained about the Apple Watch not being compatible with Android devices.
  • Digital Wallets - The DoJ took issue with Apple's refusal to allow banking apps and other digital payment providers to access the NFC chip in the ‌iPhone‌ for payment purposes.

Many of the DoJ's claims have been weakened or are no longer relevant, because Apple has addressed them. With iOS 17.4, for example, Apple eliminated restrictions on cloud streaming apps and apps offering mini games on iOS, and super apps are and have been supported.

Apple adopted ‌RCS‌ since the DoJ's filing, improving messaging interoperability between Android and ‌iPhone‌ devices, though messaging apps cannot receive SMS or ‌RCS‌ messages instead of the Messages app. Apple opened up access to NFC in iOS 18.1, adding support for contactless NFC payments through third-party payment apps.

Apple does not believe that the DoJ fairly portrayed Apple's market position. The DoJ uses revenue as its metric for calculating market share instead of unit sales, which Apple says is "unreasonable." The DoJ also suggested that "performance smartphones" are a separate category from standard smartphones, even though that is not a recognized device category. Apple also argues that the U.S. numbers are not an accurate reflection of the global competition that it faces.

Apple points out that the complaints that led to the Department of Justice's lawsuit did not come from ‌iPhone‌ customers, but rather from a small number of developers that happen to include "some of Apple's largest and best-funded competitors." Apple claims that meeting the DoJ's demands would degrade the ‌iPhone‌ experience for consumers.

The antitrust laws do not impose upon Apple a duty to design its own product in a way that would better suit its rivals at the expense of consumers whose devices might be less secure, less private, and less intuitive as a result.

Ultimately this case is not about the millions of satisfied iPhone users or even the hundreds of thousands of iOS developers that enjoy economic success, it's predominantly about a few large companies free-riding on Apple's technology and innovation. The complaint is a misguided plea for a judicial redesign of one of the most popular and innovative consumer products of all time, under the guise of an antitrust case.

Much of Apple's response features Apple denying the DoJ's claims, one by one, which is standard for this type of filing. The legal dispute will now enter the discovery phase, with Apple aiming to prove that the DoJ's allegations are inaccurate. From there, a summary judgment will be handed down, which could lead to a trial and appeals. The entire process will span years.

The ‌App Store‌ ecosystem is changing rapidly enough that the DoJ's claims may not be applicable at all in the future. In the last year, Apple changed multiple ‌App Store‌ rules, both voluntarily and involuntarily. Apple's legal dispute with Epic Games, for example, resulted in Apple permitting developers to direct customers to third-party purchase options on the web with in-app links and no associated fees. Similar changes could further nullify the DoJ's allegations, so it should be interesting to see how the dispute plays out.

Tag: Apple vs. DoJ Guide

Popular Stories

iPhone 17 Pro on Desk Centered 1

iPhone 17 Pro Launching in Two Months With These 16 New Features

Saturday July 26, 2025 5:50 am PDT by
Apple's iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max should launch in late September, and there are plenty of rumors about the devices. Below, we recap key changes rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro models, as of July 2025:Aluminum frame: iPhone 17 Pro models are rumored to have an aluminum frame, whereas the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro models have a titanium frame, and the iPhone X through iPhone 14...
Read Full Article209 comments
iPhone 17 Pro Dark Blue and Orange

When Is iPhone 17 Coming Out?

Thursday July 24, 2025 9:11 am PDT by
Apple's iPhone 17 series is expected to debut in September 2025. This release follows Apple's recent trend of introducing new iPhone models annually in the fall. To unveil the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max, Apple is expected to hold its annual iPhone announcement event during the week of September 8, 2025, with September 9 or 10 emerging as the most likely...
Read Full Article
iPhone 17 Pro on Desk Centered 1

Tipster: iPhone 17 Pro to Feature 8x Zoom, Pro Camera App, and More

Sunday July 27, 2025 7:35 am PDT by
Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 Pro models will have several new camera-related features, according to an anonymous tipster who contacted MacRumors today. The tipster claimed to be familiar with an iPhone 17 Pro commercial that is allegedly being produced by a film company that has publicly listed Apple as one of its clients. MacRumors has not independently confirmed any of the information shared ...
Read Full Article252 comments
Apple Partridge Creek

Apple Store in Michigan Permanently Closing Next Month

Saturday July 26, 2025 1:51 pm PDT by
Earlier this month, MacRumors was first to report that Apple was planning to permanently close its Partridge Creek store, just outside of Detroit, Michigan, and now the company has announced a closure date for the location. Apple Partridge Creek Apple Partridge Creek's final day of business will be Saturday, August 16, with the store set to close for good at 8 p.m. local time that day. All of ...
Read Full Article54 comments
Apple Watch Ultra 2 Complications

Apple Watch Ultra 3: What to Expect

Thursday July 24, 2025 7:08 am PDT by
The long wait for an Apple Watch Ultra 3 is nearly over, and a handful of new features and changes have been rumored for the device. Below, we recap what to expect from the Apple Watch Ultra 3:Satellite connectivity for sending and receiving text messages when Wi-Fi and cellular coverage is unavailable 5G support, up from LTE on the Apple Watch Ultra 2 Likely a wide-angle OLED display that ...
Read Full Article
iPhone 17 Colors

All 15 New iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro Colors Leaked

Friday July 25, 2025 6:20 am PDT by
We may finally have a definitive list of all color options for the iPhone 17 series, ahead of the devices launching in September. MacRumors concept In a Macworld report this month, Filipe Espósito said he obtained an "internal document" that allegedly reveals all of the color options for the upcoming iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max models. The report...
Read Full Article
iOS 18

Apple Shares iOS 18.6 Release Notes

Thursday July 24, 2025 6:33 am PDT by
While the focus is now on iOS 26, there is still an iOS 18.6 update incoming. As noted by Aaron Zollo, Apple on Wednesday re-labeled iOS 18.6 Beta 4 as simply iOS 18.6, meaning that it is the Release Candidate version. This change effectively confirms that the update will be released to the public next week. Alongside the new label, Apple shared release notes for iOS 18.6, which is a...
Read Full Article11 comments
iPhone 17 Pro on Desk Centered 1

iPhone 17 Pro Spotted in the Wild?

Monday July 28, 2025 3:20 pm PDT by
While the iPhone 17 Pro is not expected to launch until September, a prototype of the device has potentially been spotted in the wild. However, the mysterious device could be just about anything, so this might simply be a false alarm. X account @Skyfops today shared two somewhat blurry photos of the mysterious device. The post was later shared by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. "I just spotted a ...
Read Full Article125 comments