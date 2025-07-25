M4 iMac Discounts: $150+ Off

Amazon has the iMac available at a discount, so if you're thinking about getting a new desktop machine for back to school, make sure you're not paying full price.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Apple's base M4 iMac with 8-core CPU is available for as low as $1,149 from Amazon, down from $1,299. That price is only for the pink version, and you'll have to pay around $1,185 for the other colors.

The higher-tier M4 iMac with 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD is available for as low as $1,365, down from $1,499. Some colors are a little more, but discounts on all shades except for orange and yellow are over $100.

The M4 iMac with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD is also on sale, with Amazon dropping the price as low as $1,542, down from $1,700. The version with 24GB RAM and a 512GB SSD is $1,716, down from $1,900.

