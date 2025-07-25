Reminder: You Can Get Apple Products Tax-Free in 10 States

Several U.S. states are offering sales tax holidays in the coming weeks, and some of those sales tax savings are available on Apple products.



Apple's website lists all of the states that can get Apple devices without sales tax, and the dates for the tax-free periods. Purchases with no sales tax can be made in Arkansas, Florida, Massachusetts, Missouri, New Mexico, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia in the coming weeks and days. There was also a tax-free holiday in Alabama, but it has since ended.

The tax-free holidays in New Mexico and Tennessee start today and last through July 27. Tax holidays in other states will take place in August.

During these tax-free holidays, select Apple products purchased online or in retail stores will not be subject to sales tax. According to Apple, tax savings may not appear at checkout, but will be reflected on the final receipt.

Devices that are eligible for tax-free purchase vary by state, and some states also have price limits, so it's worth checking the specifics for your state. Apple's website has details.

In New Mexico, for example, computers that are $1,000 or less and accessories under $500 are eligible, while in Tennessee, tax breaks are available on Macs, iPads, and related accessories under $1,500.

In Arkansas, all Macs, iPads, iPhones, and the Vision Pro can be purchased tax free, and Massachusetts removes tax from purchases under $2,500. In Virginia, only cell phone chargers and batteries under $60 are eligible for tax-free purchase.

Sales tax holidays are useful for back to school shopping for students, and for Apple devices, the savings can be combined with Apple's Back to School Promotion. Students are eligible for a free or discounted accessory like the AirPods 4 with the purchase of an eligible Mac or iPad.