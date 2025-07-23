Apple News+ Audio Expands to the UK, Canada, and Australia

Apple News+ Audio is expanding to the UK, Canada, and Australia as of today. Apple debuted ‌Apple News‌ Audio way back in 2020, and it has been limited to U.S. ‌Apple News‌ subscribers until now.



‌Apple News‌+ Audio is primarily designed for ‌Apple News‌+ subscribers, and it provides professionally narrated versions of the best stories from ‌Apple News‌. Audio stories can be listened to in the ‌Apple News‌+ app or in the Podcasts app, with Apple highlighting popular stories from subscription publications like The New Yorker, Bloomberg, The Atlantic, Rolling Stone, and more.

Those who do not subscribe to ‌Apple News‌+ can hear previews of stories, and there's also a free News Today audio option that's available to all ‌Apple News‌ users.

‌Apple News‌+ has a robust selection of audio stories, with users able to see top options across categories like News and Politics, Business, Sports, Arts and Entertainment, and True Crime.

In Australia, Canada, and the UK, ‌Apple News‌+ Audio includes audio stories from local publications as well as stories from the U.S.

‌Apple News‌+ is priced at $12.99 USD per month, and it provides access to subscription publications like The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, Los Angeles Times, and The Atlantic, along with dozens of magazines and regional newspapers. ‌Apple News‌+ is also included in the Apple One Premier plan priced at $37.95 USD per month.