Apple's 'After the Whistle' Podcast to Return for World Cup
Apple today announced that "After the Whistle with Brendan Hunt and Rebecca Lowe" will return on June 7 for a third season built around the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Hunt is an actor and cocreator of Apple TV
's Ted Lasso
. Lowe hosts NBC Sports' Premier League coverage and is cohosting FOX Sports' FIFA World Cup 2026 broadcast. The two will recap games as the tournament unfolds, with new episodes landing multiple times a week in the hours after notable matches.
The show is produced by Apple News and presented by Verizon, and will be available in audio and video on Apple News, Apple Podcasts, and other podcast platforms. The first episode arrives on June 7 with tournament previews.
Alongside the podcast, the Apple News app will feature tournament coverage from outside publishers, the schedule, scores, brackets, and player feeds. The free Apple Sports app, which Apple expanded to 90 more countries earlier this month, will offer live scores, stats, and a bracket view for the tournament.
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