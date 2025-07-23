Get Free Apple Arcade: Halfbrick Teams Up With Apple to Promote Bluey Fruit Ninja Event
Halfbrick has teamed up with Apple's App Store team to offer Fruit Ninja fans a free month of Apple Arcade. The deal is available for both new and returning Apple Arcade subscribers.
New subscribers can get up to two free months, pairing the free Halfbrick month with a one-month free trial. Existing subscribers are eligible for a one month subscription to play Fruit Ninja and other Apple Arcade games.
To get the free month of Apple Arcade, you can sign up on Halfbrick's website. Promo codes are available in the United States, Canada, Australia, UK, Germany, Japan, Philippines, Brazil, and Mexico. If you're not in the U.S., make sure to select your country from the dropdown menu. Apple Arcade promo codes are limited, so make sure to sign up soon.
Halfbrick is offering the promotion to celebrate a fun Bluey-themed event taking place this summer. Popular Apple Arcade game Fruit Ninja Classic+ has been updated with Bluey-themed wands, powers, dojos, and other easter eggs. It's worth checking out with the free month of Apple Arcade if you're a fan of Fruit Ninja or Bluey. There are a series of four in-game Bluey events that are available through August 13, with special in-game prizes available to unlock.
Apple Arcade is normally priced at $6.99 per month. There are more than 200 games available, with no in-app purchases or ads.
