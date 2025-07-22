Apple Could Offer Six Different New iPhone Models in 2027

Apple could offer at least six different iPhone models in 2027, according to a proven leaker on Weibo.



According to a post from the leaker known as "Instant Digital," there may be at least six new ‌iPhone‌ models to choose from in 2027. From the unveiling of the iPhone 18 and ‌iPhone‌ 18e in the first half of 2027 until the fall announcement of the first ‌iPhone‌ 19 models, the lineup could look like this:



2026 Models Still on Sale

‌iPhone 18‌ Air

‌iPhone 18‌ Pro

‌iPhone 18‌ Pro Max

Foldable iPhone (first-generation)



New in 2027 ‌iPhone‌ 18e

‌iPhone 18‌

Earlier this year, Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported that Apple plans to split new ‌iPhone‌ lineups between two launch windows annually. The ‌iPhone 18‌ Pro models and the first foldable ‌iPhone‌ will arrive in the second half of 2026, while the standard ‌iPhone 18‌ and the ‌iPhone‌ 18e will follow in the first half of 2027.

Apple is also highly likely to keep some other, older ‌iPhone‌ models on sale. Today, it still offers the iPhone 15 and ‌iPhone 15‌ Plus alongside the five iPhone 16 models. Until February, it also still sold the ‌iPhone‌ 14 and ‌iPhone‌ 14 Plus. As a result, this year's iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air will probably stick around in 2027, meaning that there could be the biggest ever variety of new ‌iPhone‌ models available from Apple at a single time.