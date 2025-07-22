Apple Could Offer Six Different New iPhone Models in 2027

by

Apple could offer at least six different iPhone models in 2027, according to a proven leaker on Weibo.

iPhone 18 Punch Hole Feature
According to a post from the leaker known as "Instant Digital," there may be at least six new ‌iPhone‌ models to choose from in 2027. From the unveiling of the iPhone 18 and ‌iPhone‌ 18e in the first half of 2027 until the fall announcement of the first ‌iPhone‌ 19 models, the lineup could look like this:


2026 Models Still on Sale

  • ‌iPhone 18‌ Air
  • ‌iPhone 18‌ Pro
  • ‌iPhone 18‌ Pro Max
  • Foldable iPhone (first-generation)


New in 2027

  • ‌iPhone‌ 18e
  • ‌iPhone 18‌

Earlier this year, Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported that Apple plans to split new ‌iPhone‌ lineups between two launch windows annually. The ‌iPhone 18‌ Pro models and the first foldable ‌iPhone‌ will arrive in the second half of 2026, while the standard ‌iPhone 18‌ and the ‌iPhone‌ 18e will follow in the first half of 2027.

Apple is also highly likely to keep some other, older ‌iPhone‌ models on sale. Today, it still offers the iPhone 15 and ‌iPhone 15‌ Plus alongside the five iPhone 16 models. Until February, it also still sold the ‌iPhone‌ 14 and ‌iPhone‌ 14 Plus. As a result, this year's iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air will probably stick around in 2027, meaning that there could be the biggest ever variety of new ‌iPhone‌ models available from Apple at a single time.

Top Rated Comments

mikey918 Avatar
mikey918
53 minutes ago at 08:37 am
This is ridiculous. What ever happened to the four box method?
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Justin Cymbal Avatar
Justin Cymbal
52 minutes ago at 08:38 am
I hope that the 18 pro and the 18 Pro Max have the same feature set (aside from the display size)

I don’t like when Apple only offers the better camera on the max version instead of both pro model iPhones so hopefully Apple continues doing it the way that it has been doing starting with the 16 pro
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Porco Avatar
Porco
49 minutes ago at 08:41 am
Philosophical query: does a foldable iPhone count as 1 model, half a model, or 2 models simultaneously?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
klasma Avatar
klasma
34 minutes ago at 08:57 am
If they add an 18 mini, they could even offer seven different new iPhone models.



Attachment Image
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sleeptodream Avatar
sleeptodream
51 minutes ago at 08:40 am
Pro and Pro Max aren’t really different models…
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ProbablyDylan Avatar
ProbablyDylan
38 minutes ago at 08:53 am

This is ridiculous. What ever happened to the four box method?
Replaced by the price ladder method.

18e isn't much cheaper than 18
18 isn't much cheaper than 18 Air
18 Air isn't much cheaper than 18 Pro

Well, might as well get an 18 Pro Max since we're here.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments