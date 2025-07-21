Apple Wallet App Now Supports Tmoney Card in South Korea

Apple today announced that South Korea's Tmoney card can now be added to the Wallet app, allowing users to pay for public transportation with a tap of their iPhone or Apple Watch at subway stations and on most buses throughout the country. The card is also accepted at many major convenience stores in the country.



Express Mode allows users to simply hold their iPhone or Apple Watch near a payment reader to pay for their ride, without needing to unlock or wake the device. This mode even works for up to five hours after your iPhone runs out of battery power.

Funds can be loaded onto the card directly in Apple Wallet with Apple Pay, and there is an all-new automatic top-up option for when the card's balance drops below a set amount. Alternatively, funds can be loaded via the Tmoney app.

To add a prepaid Tmoney card to the Wallet app, tap on the plus sign in the top-right corner, select Transportation Card, and follow the on-screen instructions. Then, carrying around the physical card is no longer necessary.

Adding a Tmoney card to the Wallet app requires an iPhone XS or newer running iOS 17.2 or later, or an Apple Watch Series 6 or later with watchOS 10.2 or later.