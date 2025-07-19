OWC Takes $130 Off Popular 14-Port Thunderbolt Dock During Back To School Sale

by

OWC kicked off a new Back To School sale this week, offering big discounts on a variety of USB-C docks, memory cards, external drives and enclosures, and Mac accessories. Some of these deals won't be applied until you add the items to your cart, at which time an automatic coupon will be applied to your order.

owc dock saleNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with OWC. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

There are a few notable deals in this sale, including $130 off the popular 14-Port Thunderbolt Dock for Mac, available for $149.99, which is the steepest discount we've seen in months on the accessory. If you purchase a qualifying new or used Mac at the same time as this dock, you can get an additional $20 off the accessory at checkout.

SITEWIDE DEALS
OWC Back To School Sale

Docks and Hubs

Memory Cards

External Drives and Enclosures

Miscellaneous

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

